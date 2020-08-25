Cooler Master Unveils Case Mod World Series 2020 with all New Categories, Awards, and a PC Gear Giveaway

Sponsored by NVIDIA, MSI, G.Skill, Viper Gaming & Control Ultimate Edition

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cooler Master, the creator and organizer of the world’s largest annual case modding contest, teases the upcoming Case Mod World Series 2020 with a PC Gear Giveaway worth $2999 packed with the latest PC hardware and games by this year’s sponsors; NVIDIA, MSI, G.Skill, Viper Gaming, and Control Ultimate Edition. The official #CMWS20 contest will launch on September 9, where Modders from around the world can join and take on the new challenges set by this year’s new categories, awards and sponsors. This year, participants can get a sneak peek into the upcoming challenges as the all new awards are revealed during the giveaway.

The giveaway will run from August 25, to September 7, 2020; one lucky winner will receive the Ultimate PC Gear Package worth $2999 and 4 runners up will receive a Steam key for Control Ultimate Edition. For those interested in entering the giveaway, follow the link below and pick which of the new award categories you are most excited to see from this year’s Case Mod World Series. To enter visit: https://community.coolermaster.com/cmws/.

Best Gaming Theme presented by Control Ultimate Edition

To celebrate the recently announced Ultimate Edition of the wildly popular action-adventure game, now available on Steam, Control Ultimate Edition has joined #CMWS20 to challenge Modders to make their favorite games into dream gaming machines.

Small Yet Mighty (Small Form Factor Builds) Presented by MSI

This year, MSI and Cooler Master are challenging modders to create an epic SFF Mod that is small yet powerful with mini ITX boards such as MSI’s MEG Z490I UNIFY and MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI and Cooler Master’s NR200 case and upcoming V SFX Gold power supply units.

Best Aesthetics & Performance Presented by NVIDIA

NVIDIA have joined forces with #CMWS20 in the search of the ultimate mod creation that focuses not only on aesthetics but also achieving maximum performance.

Cooled & Overclocked Presented by G.Skill

G.Skill will be looking for modders who can push the limits of PC hardware and build the most powerful PC with a state of the art cooling system to get the best overclocking results.

Best Gaming Gear

Cooler Master is extending the contest this year to include peripherals. Participants can enter projects as part of their PC mod theme or just the peripherals. This will hopefully serve as a gateway into modding for those who want to try their hands at something new.

