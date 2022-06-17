Cooling Solutions by Orion Fans Now Available from TestEquity

Breaking News
Both companies committed to maintaining strong inventories of world-class thermal management products

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that it will offer thermal management products from Orion Fans.

Orion Fans, a division of Knight Electronics, Inc, designs and manufactures AC, DC, and EC fans, fan trays, blowers, motorized impellers, and fan accessories which are now available from TestEquity.

“The TestEquity team has the technical expertise we look for in our distribution partners,” said David Bennington, VP Sales at Orion Fans. “Engineering the best cooling solutions is more than designing better fans—prompt service and short lead times are just as important.”

“Orion’s cooling products offer the performance our customers need,” said Scott Maclin, VP EPS Product Management at TestEquity. “But more important is our shared focus on maintaining strong inventories to support our customers when uptime matters most.”

Orion Fans offers cooling solutions for many applications and industries including, appliances, process and industrial control, instrumentation and automation, EV and IOT, as well as agriculture and horticulture. Orion Fans maintains a large, uncommitted inventory and backs their products with domestic engineering support.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Orion Fans
Orion Fans is a global manufacturer of standard and custom thermal management solutions including AC, EC, and DC fans, fan accessories, fan trays, blowers, and motorized impellers. With over 40 years of experience, Orion Fans has been supplying quality engineered cooling products and assemblies for a wide range of industries and applications. Orion Fans has engineering, sales, and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

