CoolKit Selects ORBCOMM for Monitoring the UK’s Largest Fleets of Temperature-Controlled Vans

Improves regulatory compliance, safety and customer service with ORBCOMM’s advanced temperature dataloggers

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by CoolKit, the largest manufacturer of temperature-controlled vans in the United Kingdom, to deliver temperature monitoring, management and compliance for the refrigerated vehicles it provides to customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food & beverage and agricultural industries. With ORBCOMM’s robust temperature recorder solution, CoolKit can provide proof of an uninterrupted cold chain, reduce their carbon footprint by promoting ecological driving and increase the efficiency of their administrative processes and workflow.

CoolKit is utilizing ORBCOMM’s temperature dataloggers with certified temperature sensors, which leverage thermal transfer technology for maximum reliability and performance, to monitor their customers’ fleets of refrigerated vans. CoolKit customers can download recorded temperature data over Bluetooth or print from an integrated printer to ensure seamless cold chain compliance. ORBCOMM’s automatic temperature detection systems set adjustable tolerances to ensure continuous quality and integrity assurance of temperature-sensitive loads throughout the supply chain. If out-of-range conditions occur, such as hardware malfunctions, temperature deviations from target values, rapid fuel loss or geofence entry/exit, intelligent and configurable alarms are triggered immediately so fleets can take rapid corrective action. With GAMP5 validation, ORBCOMM’s solution meets the highest of international regulations and guidelines across many industries, enabling CoolKit to deliver world-class customer service.

Established in 2005, CoolKit is widely recognized by fleet operators, fleet funders, OEMs and motor dealers as the foremost provider of equipment for producing industry-leading temperature-controlled and refrigerated light commercial vehicles (LCVs). CoolKit’s range of products includes van conversions, ready-converted vans, kit-form conversions and rigid insulated box bodies – all of which are designed and manufactured in-house. A range of portable refrigerators for partial load applications completes the line-up. All of these products are supported by a network of specialist mobile technicians dedicated to maximizing vehicle uptime.

“We are pleased CoolKit has selected ORBCOMM as their trusted partner to deliver temperature management solutions to their customers that will help ensure their refrigerated vehicles are safe, compliant and efficient,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of International Sales. “We are well-positioned to provide CoolKit with the product reliability, best-in-class service and ongoing support that will enhance their market leadership.”

“We are committed to helping our customers optimize fleet performance with innovative technology such as ORBCOMM’s temperature dataloggers, which bring unmatched reliability and performance to the cold chain industry,” said Rupert Gatty, CEO and Owner of CoolKit. “With ORBCOMM’s advanced solutions, we can reassure our customers of the safety, quality and integrity of our transportation services, which are the foundation of our corporate values.”

CoolKit started installing ORBCOMM’s temperature dataloggers in November 2021 and expects to complete the initial deployment by May 2022.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s cold chain monitoring solutions, visit https://www.orbcomm.com/eu/industries/transportation-and-distribution/cold-chain-monitoring

