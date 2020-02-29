Breaking News
CoolTone™ Technology Comes to West County Plastic Surgeons

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Dr. Terry Myckatyn, Dr. Marissa Tenenbaum, and their staff are pleased to announce the arrival of the innovative body sculpting technique to their St. Louis location this winter

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Many people are finding that body sculpting, for them, is about more than fat reduction. Building muscle for improved tone and definition is also an important piece of the body sculpting puzzle. With that in mind, a new body contouring treatment will soon be available for patients at West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University. The team is excited to introduce the latest addition to its range of leading-edge, non-surgical offerings at their practice in St. Louis: CoolTone. This device represents a revolutionary way to improve muscle strength and definition without traditional gym workouts.

Many contouring procedures prioritize fat reduction. Losing excess weight can certainly improve your physique, but the next step is building muscles. This doesn’t necessarily mean bulking up, however. Toning can make you look leaner and enhance your natural curves. It can also improve posture by helping you support your back, prevent injuries by strengthening muscles, and make clothes fit better. Strengthening the glutes, for example, elevates the butt to a higher position, gives it a firmer feel and look, and creates a rounder shape.

Genetics have a major influence on how your muscles look. Some people naturally have larger muscles and longer tendons than others. Asymmetrical muscles are another genetic trait that can be passed on. That would explain why it’s often difficult, even for people who do intense training and exercise, to make their muscles look the way they want them to.

Despite what the name may suggest, CoolTone does not actually “cool” anything. This FDA-cleared therapy uses magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS) to provoke involuntary muscle contractions in isolated areas. It can be applied to the abs, butt, and thighs. People who have had CoolTone report that, in addition to visible improvement in muscle tone, they also feel physically stronger afterward.

Patients may require multiple sessions to achieve their desired effect. Since muscles typically look more pronounced on people who are slim, with only a thin layer of fat, CoolTone™ is intended for people who are already lean.

West County Plastic Surgeons also offers CoolSculpting® for focused fat reduction and Cellfina® for smoother skin on the buttocks, thighs, and elsewhere. These treatments and more can be combined for ideal results.

Want to get a more in-depth look at CoolTone and other technologies? The board-certified physicians at St. Louis’ West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University would be happy to answer any questions. Call 314.996.8800 or send a message online.

