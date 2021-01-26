CooperCompanies Awarded Great Place to Work® Certification

Breaking News
Employees give company culture high marks for fairness, respect, and pride

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third year in a row, CooperCompanies has been designated as Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization based on a detailed evaluation of workplace culture and the employee experience.

Employees rated the company high on several cultural attributes, including pride, camaraderie, respect, and credibility. 91% of Cooper employees said that when you join the company you are made to feel welcome.

“We are proud to be known as a place where employees trust the people they work with and have pride in what they do,” said Albert White, President and CEO of CooperCompanies. “Our culture is rooted in listening and learning from each other. That’s what guides us as so that employees feel accepted, appreciated, and able to achieve their full potential.”

“Great workplace cultures don’t just happen, they are nurtured, tested, and refined over time,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “The Certification of CooperCompanies underscores their commitment to offering employees a positive experience.”

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their cultures and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best lists published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
[email protected]

