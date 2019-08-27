CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website

Efforts Reflect Company’s Continued Growth and Industry Leadership

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflecting its continued business momentum and medical device leadership, CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) today introduced an updated corporate brand name, brand identity and new website at www.coopercos.com .

The organization has grown to more than 12,000 people and reported more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue last year. CooperCompanies’ innovative portfolio of contact lenses and women’s health products are available in more than 100 countries.

“Today’s announcement reflects the dynamic medical device company we’ve become and our incredible, life-changing products,” said President and CEO Albert White. “The refreshed CooperCompanies brand more strongly supports our well-known CooperVision and CooperSurgical brands, which are respected by health care professionals across the globe.”

The CooperCompanies design approach and aquamarine-inspired color palette represent the organization’s vibrancy and energy. The new coopercos.com site integrates these elements and provides substantially expanded content that illustrates the company, its people and the many ways they’re improving lives.

Learn more by visiting www.coopercos.com or www.linkedIn.com/company/coopercompanies .

*Note: The Cooper Companies, Inc. remains the legal entity name for CooperCompanies and continues to be publicly traded on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COO.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .