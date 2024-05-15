SAN RAMON, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Dan McBride, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .