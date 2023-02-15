Nationally Renowned Restaurant and Winery Agrees to Long-Term Partnership With Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is proud to welcome Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants (“Cooper’s Hawk”) to its network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 10,000 manufacturers.

Founded in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk operates 55+ locations across 10 states. Cooper’s Hawk offers a modern casual dining experience and operates the largest wine club in the world with over 600,000 members.

ArrowStream has always provided best-in-class visibility into distributor-level inventory, and over the last two years has identified a greater customer need for supplier-level inventory visibility on key items. In early 2022, ArrowStream released its Supplier Inventory solution and continues to grow and expand the network of suppliers the company is connected to. With wine being such a critical item for Cooper’s Hawk, it will leverage Supplier Inventory to gain upstream visibility of inventory at the point of production.

“Having worked with ArrowStream in the past, I know firsthand the value they deliver,” said Jeremy Lyle, SVP of Supply Chain at Cooper’s Hawk. “In today’s environment with regular supply disruptions, volatile food costs, and lean operations teams, ArrowStream’s platform is a must-have to optimize and future-proof our supply chain. In addition to their core platform, ArrowStream’s extended service components make this the complete solution that Cooper’s Hawk can evolve with.”

With ArrowStream now being part of the Buyers Edge Platform, in addition to providing Cooper’s Hawk with the best supply chain software in the foodservice industry, ArrowStream is also extending Contract Audit services. Cooper’s Hawk will benefit from tailored services which include distributor price validation plus actual recovery of any overcharges.

“Being from the Chicago area, I’m personally thrilled to partner with Cooper’s Hawk, which has amazing food and always delivers an excellent dining experience,” said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. “Cooper’s Hawk has significant supply chain complexity given their reliance on broadline distributors, specialty suppliers, and wine producers. Gaining centralized visibility across these key partners will enable proactive supply chain management.”

Cooper’s Hawk is the latest business to utilize ArrowStream among a growing network including Carl’s Jr., Wingstop, and Modern Market Eatery, among others. ArrowStream’s solutions provide operators, distributors, and manufacturers technology and services that are designed to drive efficiencies and cost savings in an end-to-end solution.

