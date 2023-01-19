Copley Consulting Group logo Copley Consulting Group logo

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting Company, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2022, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership, recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and the firms chosen represent a wide range of sizes and are various publishers of accounting software.

“As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible ERP solution for their businesses. With over thirty years of experience, we have proven that we maintain the highest level of talent within our organization,” stated Andy Funk, Executive Vice President of Copley Consulting Group. “We are honored to be included in the list of Top 100 VAR Stars as recognized by Bob Scott.”

Copley and Judge offer Infor Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions and a distinct range of expert skill sets for easy integration into any business. As an Infor partner with micro-vertical expertise, Copley collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently.

“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” said Bob Scott.

About Copley Consulting Group: Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting Company, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Copley is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of ERP and business intelligence solutions in the United States. We pair small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for the modernization and growth of organizations.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting division of The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. Serving over 60 of the Fortune 100 through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, Judge Consulting helps its clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About Bob Scott: Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

