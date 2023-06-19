EV project growth and smart technologies are likely to boost the market share for copper and silver components in electric vehicles

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global copper and silver components in electric vehicles is likely to reach $9.3 billion by 2031. By 2031, market projections suggest the global market will grow by 15.1% CAGR. More than 20 million electric vehicle charging points are expected to be installed by 2030, consuming more than 250% more copper than in 2019. In 2030, copper consumption for charging stations for electric vehicles is expected to increase by 250%.

Compared to ICE-powered vehicles, battery electrics have twice as much silver. With the transition from conventional cars and trucks to electric vehicles, silver demand in the auto industry will increase to 88Moz in five years, according to a recent Silver Institute report. By 2040, nearly half of the silver production could be required for electric vehicles. The green economy has often overlooked copper and silver despite their widespread use in industrial applications, focusing instead on battery metals such as cobalt, lithium, and nickel.

Battery packs, motors, and inverters are among the components that new suppliers may supply to electric vehicles (EVs), which are expected to invest $2 trillion globally by 2025. Startups that specialize in battery and coating technology for electric vehicles (EVs), as well as suppliers previously specializing in niche motorsports and Formula One (F1) racing, are actively pursuing EV contracts. Platforms are designed to last a decade for carmakers to generate large revenues from high-volume models.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 9.3 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 15.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 620 Pages Market Segmentation By Components, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Material Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Thyssenkrupp, Munot Metalloys, TRIAC Corporation, Clad Metals, HARCO Manufacturing Group, LANCO Manufacturing Co., Inc., Bihler of America, Inc., Clad Metal Specialists, Aviva Metals, ILF Ltd., Makin Metals, MacLean-Fogg Company, KMD Group, Concept Metal, Novelis, Hindalco, Southern Copper Inc., Materion, Modison Limited, Deringer-Ney Inc., NAECO, Metalor, Other Key Players

Key Findings of Market Report

Copper and silver components are expected to grow in demand as passenger cars grow in the market.

With the growing market for electric vehicles, power transmission in charging stations is expected to expand.

Increasing sports awareness is driving demand for copper and silver components in EVS vehicles.

Various electrical applications have been utilized for many years using copper and silver as excellent conductors of electricity.

Wiring and busbars in electric vehicles use copper extensively to transmit electrical current.

Global Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle: Growth Drivers

Investing in clean energy has become a global priority for more countries. Recent changes in global energy policy have exacerbated the demand for the metal of tawny hue.

Photovoltaic cells and wind turbines are among the renewable energy systems that require more copper. Increasing emphasis on electrification will only increase demand for the metal, which also plays a key role in transportation.

Due to increasing demand for the metal, a number of projects are planned to expand its production. Zijin Mining Group Co. announced in June 2021 that it would expand its Serbian copper operations by 2024.

Globally, there is a great deal of pressure on the world to reduce carbon output from transportation, particularly the use of alternative sources of energy, and reducing carbon output itself has become a top priority. The development of the electric vehicle sector has been largely driven by the growth of EV sales worldwide.

Sales and production of luxury automobiles have expanded worldwide, driving the market’s rapid expansion, which is the result of higher disposable incomes among the population. Increasing demand for upgraded vehicles leads to an increase in automobile production.

Global Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle: Regional Landscape

With the increasing government initiatives and programs promoting clean energy use, copper and silver components for electric vehicles are expected to grow in demand in the Asia Pacific.

China and India are also producing more electric vehicles, which is benefitting the market.

The European government has adopted new targets to increase the market share of electric vehicles in different countries.

The increasing presence of major market players in the European region and growing interest in auto manufacturing are expected to significantly impact market growth in the next few years.

Demand for copper metals in the United States is likely to increase as autonomous cars become more prevalent in electric vehicles.

Global Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle Market: Key Players

Various strategies are being adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge. Based on company profiles, financial data, strategy, product offerings, business segments, and recent developments, each of these players was profiled in the copper and silver components in the electric vehicle market report.

In February 2023, Uber signed a contract with Tata Motors to purchase 25,000 electric vehicles. With the help of Tata Motors, Uber plans to deploy its XPRES-T EVs in major cities including Delhi National Capital Region, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad through collaborations with fleet operators.

In April 2023, Toyota Motor Corp plans to release 10 battery electric cars by 2026, a long-awaited launch in an area where other carmakers have lagged. An apparent response to escalating concerns about Toyota’s loss to Tesla Inc and rivals, Toyota executives announced recently at a briefing that the company would set up a specialized unit to focus on next-generation battery electric cars.

Global Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation

Copper in Electric Vehicle By Components Wiring in Motors Wiring for Electrification Cables Strips Ribbons EV Battery Busbars Solid Busbars Flexible Busbars Clad Products Overlay Inlay Toplay Buttons Tapes Wiring in EV Charging Stations Power Transmission in EV Charging Station Plug-type Connectors Cable Lugs Connector Blocks Relays Others By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Hatchback Sedan Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPVs) Vans Light Commercial Vehicles Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Off-road Vehicles Agriculture Construction Locomotive By Propulsion PHEV BEV FCEV

Silver in Electric Vehicle By Components Relays Silver Conductive Pastes Circuit-breakers Silver Brazing Alloys Conductive Components in EV Charging Station Others By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Hatchback Sedan Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPVs) Vans Light Commercial Vehicles Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Off-road Vehicles Agriculture Construction Locomotive By Propulsion PHEV BEV FCEV By Material Type Silver and Silver Alloys Fine Silver Silver & Molybdenum Alloy



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

