Farmington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Copper Foil Market Size Was Valued At USD 5.703 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 10.3756 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.9% During The Forecast Period. Copper foil is a thin sheet of copper that is made by rolling a copper sheet or using the electrodeposition process. Copper is a good conductor of electricity and can be shaped in many different ways. This makes it possible to make very thin sheets of copper. It is used to make printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are used in computers and cell phones. In lithium-ion batteries, it can also be used as a base for coating the anode with materials.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Copper Foil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Copper Foil market size, estimates, and forecasts are given in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (million USD), with data from 2017 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year. This report breaks down the Copper Foil market on a global scale. Regional market sizes are also given for each product type, each application, and each player. When we tried to figure out how big the market was, we thought about how COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine would affect it.

Copper Foil Market Recent Developments:

In July 2019 , Dusan Corp. announced the construction of a new copper foil plant for battery applications in Hungary. The plant is expected to open in 2020, adding 50,000 tonnes of copper foil capacity, enough to supply batteries for 2.2 million electric vehicles.

, Dusan Corp. announced the construction of a new copper foil plant for battery applications in Hungary. The plant is expected to open in 2020, adding 50,000 tonnes of copper foil capacity, enough to supply batteries for 2.2 million electric vehicles. In July 2021 – JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation established a new company named JX Metals Circular Solutions Europe GmbH to promote the recycling of used automotive lithium-ion battery materials projects and the development of battery materials projects. This expansion will further contribute to the development of the company.

Copper Foil Market Segmentation Analysis:

Electrodeposited Copper Foil and Rolled Copper Foil are the two distinct segments of the market. Due to improvements in metal-based manufacturing industries and technologies such as electronic vehicles, smartphones, printed circuit boards, and electromagnetic shielding of an electronic devices, the electrodeposited copper foil will dominate the worldwide Copper Foil Market during the forecast period.

The global market for copper foil has been divided into Automotive, Building and Construction, Industrial Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, and Others. Due to the increased need for internet connectivity and energy storage in many established and emerging nations around the world, the consumer electronics industry has considerable development opportunities in the worldwide Copper Foil Market over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, over 72.0% of the volume came from the Asia-Pacific region, and this is likely to stay the case during the forecast period. The main thing that drives the market is the demand from China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The Chinese government’s incentives are the main reason why the Asia-Pacific region is the leader in PCB manufacturing. Another reason is that China makes a lot of PCBs and pays its workers very little.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow by 9.4% in terms of volume. Electric cars are becoming more popular in the U.S. market, which is likely to boost demand for copper foil products in the area. Leading electric car makers like Tesla Inc. are also based in the United States, which is another thing that makes it unique. More than 75% of all-electric cars sold in 2019 were made by this company.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/64010/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.703 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.3756 Billion By Types Rolled Copper Foil, Electrolytic Copper Foil By Applications Digital PCR equipment, Consumables and reagents By End-user Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Building and Construction, Medical, Aerospace and Defence, Others By Companies UACJ Foil Corporation (Japan), RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd. (India), American Elements (U.S.), Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan), SKC (South Korea), Tex Technology Inc. (Japan), Shanghai Metal Corporation (China), Doosan Group (South Korea), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Cable, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Other Players. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The demand for electronic items such as smartphones, laptops, electronic safety equipment, and navigation control systems is primarily driven by the exponential growth of the population and the increase in disposable income. Copper foil is utilized as a conductor in electronic equipment due to its superior thermal and electrical qualities. Copper enhances the ability of the circuit boards to transport heat and reduces the stress generated by uneven heating. With the rise of digitization, online education platforms, and the Internet of Things (IoT), it is anticipated that the demand for electronic products would increase throughout the forecast period, driving market expansion.

Market Restraints:

The most promising replacements for silicon, copper, and other conductive materials are graphene sheets. Graphene is an exceptionally flexible and resilient material with self-cooling and self-healing characteristics. Large graphene sheets can be folded to make shapes similar to origami, which can then be employed in flexible circuits. The most popular material for flexible display applications is graphene sheets. Multiple businesses have invested in the development of graphene-based conductive inks for printing circuits and conducting electricity. Utilizing graphene in computers could enable them to operate more efficiently while consuming less energy. Therefore, the development of graphene sheets will inhibit the market expansion of copper foil.

Copper Foil Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

UACJ Foil Corporation (Japan), RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd. (India), American Elements (U.S.), Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan), SKC (South Korea), Tex Technology Inc. (Japan), Shanghai Metal Corporation (China), Doosan Group (South Korea), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Cable, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Other Players.

Copper Foil Market by Types:

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Copper Foil Market by Applications:

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-ion Batteries

Electromagnetic Shielding

Other

Copper foil market by the end-user

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

Building and Construction

Medical

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Special Copper Clad Laminate Market – The Special Copper Clad Laminate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 2.06 Billion in 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global Special Copper Clad Laminate market, accounting for more than 44% of the total revenue share. The region is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period due to rising foreign investment coupled with rapid industrialization and favorable government policies aimed at stimulating manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as China and India.

The Special Copper Clad Laminate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 2.06 Billion in 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global Special Copper Clad Laminate market, accounting for more than 44% of the total revenue share. The region is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period due to rising foreign investment coupled with rapid industrialization and favorable government policies aimed at stimulating manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as China and India. Lawn Mower Batteries Market – The global Lawn Mower Batteries Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America represented the major chunk of the market share pie for lawn mower battery shipments in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the evaluation period. Major contributing factors to the development of the market in this region will be the growing general consumption of lawn mower batteries in the US and the demand for artistic appeal in commercial and residential properties for formal and recreational activities favoring landscaping.

The global Lawn Mower Batteries Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America represented the major chunk of the market share pie for lawn mower battery shipments in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the evaluation period. Major contributing factors to the development of the market in this region will be the growing general consumption of lawn mower batteries in the US and the demand for artistic appeal in commercial and residential properties for formal and recreational activities favoring landscaping. Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market – The global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market size is expected to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of value over the next five years. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for passenger vehicle batteries.

The global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market size is expected to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of value over the next five years. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for passenger vehicle batteries. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market – The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market Size Was Valued At USD 2.8 Billion In 2020 And Is Expected To Reach USD 8.8 Billion By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 15.3% From 2021 To 2028. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for high-quality electronic products in emerging economies such as China and India.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com