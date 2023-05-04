Major copper fungicides market participants include Spiess-Urania Chemicals GmbH, UPL Limited India, Nufarm, Albaugh, LLC, Certis USA L.L.C., Isagro S.p.A., Bayer AG, Nordox AS, Quimetal, ADAMA, Cosaco, Corteva, Cinkarna Celje dd, Industrias Químicas del Vallés (IQV), among others.

The copper fungicides market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 560 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Rapid adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices will complement market dynamics. IPM provides a comprehensive approach to pest and disease management, enabling farmers to cut down losses associated with disease outbreaks. It combines a variety of control methods including chemical, cultural, and biological methods.

Copper fungicides are a crucial part of the IPM programs as they ensure superior effectiveness with lower toxicity. IPM practices gained prominence for high volumes of crop losses due to pest infestation. As per the Food & Agriculture Organization of the U.S., 20% to 40% of global crop production is affected by pests annually. While plant diseases account for USD 220 billion of global spending, invasive insects cost the world USD 70 billion.

The copper hydroxide segment of copper fungicides market is poised to expand at a 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Copper hydroxide is widely used in agriculture as a bactericide, and fungicide owing to its ability to support sustainable farming practices. It has a relatively low environmental impact and efficiency in controlling a spectrum of plant diseases. Copper hydroxide caters to a wide variety of fruits and vegetables including citrus fruits, mangoes, pears, apples, peppers, lettuce, onions, beans, tomatoes, plums, and grapes. The increasing production of fruits & vegetables will spur the demand for copper hydroxide. As per the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare estimates, fruit production increased from 102.48 million tonnes in 2020-2021 to 107.10 million tonnes in 2021-2022.

The copper fungicides market revenue from cereals & grains segment is predicted to reach USD 220 million by 2032. The agricultural sector has experienced a notable rise in output demand due to expanding global population and concerns associated with food insecurity. To prevent agricultural losses, farmers are extensively using copper fungicides in the form of sprays and powders to manage fungal diseases in cereals and grains.

Recent advancements in copper-based fungicides and the development of novel formulations are providing cost-effective and environmentally friendly protection solutions. According to a study published by researchers from the University of Exeter, and the University of Bath in December 2022, half of the wheat crops grown across Europe are affected by fungal infections causing infestation of degrading mycotoxins. Hence, the growing focus on reducing the impact of fungal pathogens will foster demand for copper fungicides.

Europe copper fungicides market size is projected to surpass USD 150 million by 2032. Europe is set to emerge as a major hub for crop protection methods with a massive agricultural sector. A paradigm shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices is encouraging farmers and growers to replace synthetic fungicides with copper bio fungicides to minimize the environmental impact. European agencies and governments have deployed several regulations and restrictions, promoting sustainable crop protection formulations, thus offering lucrative business prospects for the manufacturers of copper fungicides.

Spiess-Urania Chemicals GmbH, UPL Limited India, Nufarm, Albaugh, LLC, Certis USA L.L.C., Isagro S.p.A., Bayer AG, Nordox AS, Quimetal, ADAMA, Cosaco, Corteva, Cinkarna Celje dd, Industrias Químicas del Vallés (IQV) are some of the leading companies in the global copper fungicides market. These firms are foraying into strategic agreements and mergers to expand their business footprint.

