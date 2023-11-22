The global copper pipes & tubes market is projected to reach US$ 39.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2%

Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market size is valued at US$ 29.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The copper pipes and tubes market is influenced by several drivers that impact its growth and demand. The construction industry is a major driver for the copper pipes and tubes market. Copper pipes and tubes are extensively used in plumbing, heating, and cooling systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The expanding construction activities, especially in emerging economies, drive the demand for copper pipes and tubes.

Further, Copper pipes and tubes offer several advantages, including high thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, durability, and recyclability. These properties make copper a preferred choice over other materials in various industries, such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), plumbing, and electronics, thereby driving the market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the copper pipes & tubes market has been analyzed based on market segments, including finish type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the copper pipes & tubes market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the industrial heat exchanger segment is expected to capture the majority of the copper pipes & tubes market as copper is an excellent heat and electricity conductor, which makes it a preferable material in industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 29.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 39.3 billion Growth Rate 4.2% Dominant Segment Industrial Heat Exchanger Segment Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rise in number of industries

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the copper pipes & tubes market growth include Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME Germany GmbH, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mueller Industries Inc., KMCT Corporation, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc., and Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co., Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the copper pipes & tubes market based on finish type, application, and region

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Finish Type LWC Grooved Straight Length Pan Cake LWC Plain

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application HVAC Industrial Heat Exchanger Plumbing Electrical Others

Global Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Copper Pipes & Tubes Report:

What will be the market value of the copper pipes & tubes market by 2030?

What is the market size of the copper pipes & tubes market?

What are the market drivers of the copper pipes & tubes market?

What are the key trends in the copper pipes & tubes market?

Which is the leading region in the copper pipes & tubes market?

What are the major companies operating in the copper pipes & tubes market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the copper pipes & tubes market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

