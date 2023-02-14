The 0.5-gram Cold Cure Live Rosin All-in-One Cartridge and the Hashies, two 0.5-gram Hash Infused Pre-Rolls, are at Sol Flower dispensaries across the Valley

Hashies Copperstate Farms, a Phoenix-based cannabis company, today announced the launch of two new innovative products: the 0.5-gram Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Cartridge and Mini Hashies, two 0.5-gram Hash Infused Pre-Rolls. Both new products are now exclusively available at all Sol Flower dispensary locations across Arizona.

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copperstate Farms, a Phoenix-based cannabis company, today announced the launch of two new innovative products: the 0.5-gram Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Cartridge and Mini Hashies, two 0.5-gram Hash Infused Pre-Rolls. Both new products are now exclusively available at all Sol Flower dispensary locations across the Valley.

The 0.5-gram Live Rosin All-in-One features single-source fresh frozen strains chosen for their distinct terpenes and desired effect that is pressed to express pure portable rosin into an all-in-one vape, which is also rechargeable. The new Mini Hashies are hash-infused, half-gram pre-rolls that are easy to share with two in each pack.

“In developing these products, Copperstate wanted to deliver a pure cannabis experience the way our customers love to consume their flower. The live hash rosin all-in-one gives the customer a portable dab experience in their pocket. We always want our customers to be able to get that full spectrum cannabis experience and this is as close as you can get,” said Allie Marconi, Marketing Director at Copperstate Farms and Sol Flower Dispensaries. “These two new products bring the Copperstate brand back to the market, with high quality affordable products for today’s cannabis enthusiast.”

Copperstate has produced quality solventless products since the company’s inception in 2016. It now boasts a collection of live rosin, flower rosin, hash rosin and ice-water hash rosin. Known for its unique extraction process, Copperstate’s solventless collection is extracted using only ice, water, heat and pressure to create the most natural, best tasting, 100% solventless rosin. Copperstate’s solventless collection features strains that have been carefully selected and extracted without the use of solvents, creating an authentic flavor and clean experience.

Sol Flower has five locations in the Phoenix metro area, including Sun City , Tempe McClintock , Tempe University , Scottsdale , and Deer Valley .

Voted one of the “Best Dispensaries for New Customers” by the Phoenix New Times , Sol Flower offers deals all-year round. For information on each location, including these new deals and other news and discounts, visit www.livewithsol.com/dispensaries .

About Sol Flower

Sol Flower is a mixed-use dispensary concept established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company. Dedicated to building an inclusive community by empowering wellness for all, Sol Flower is a resource for both medical cannabis patients and the canna-curious. Sol Flower includes a public-facing classroom and hosts educational courses with trusted, wellness experts. Sol Flower has five locations throughout Arizona in Deer Valley, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe. For more information, visit LivewithSol.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, on behalf of licensed entity Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc. (License #00000019DCGM00234427 and #00000015ESEM68131310).

Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun City retail operation includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com .

Media Contact:

Sadie Thompson

Proven Media

602-527-0794

sadie@provenmediaservices.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27fb80b7-295e-4fea-83c5-bc2a270d09b1