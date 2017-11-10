Copperstone Resources Ab: Award of Eva k No. 1 Exploitation Concession

Published 10 November 2017

Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden (Bergsstaten) has today awarded the Eva k no. 1 exploitation concession in the Arvidsjaurs Kommun, Norrbotten County to the Company. This exploitation concession (Dnr BS 22-285-2009) is awarded by The Chief Mining Inspector under the Minerals Act (1991:45) and is valid for 25 years from date hereof, subject to an objection period until and including 15 December 2017.

“We are very pleased that this long-awaited award has been made to us by the Mining Inspectorate. This is an honour to receive and we can now look forward to significantly enhancing the value creation process on our exciting project” comments Chris McKnight, CEO for Copperstone.

This press release contains insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to publish according to the EU market abuse regulation (MAR). The information was delivered by the above mentioned contact for publishing November 10, 2017 at 1600 CET.

About

Copperstone Resources AB is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally-recognized mining region of the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. The Copperstone project is situated on four contiguous exploration permits in Norrbotten County (Sandberget 100 (8074ha), Sandberget 200 (19ha), Sandberget 300 (19ha) and Svartliden 1001 (444ha). In addition the Company owns two exploitation concessions within the same area, namely Svartliden k no. 1 (36ha) and Eva k no. 1 (34ha). The Company also owns the Tvistbogruvan k no. 1 (11ha) exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region of central Sweden. Quoted surface areas are approximate to the nearest hectare. All exploration permits and exploitation concessions are 100% owned, either directly or through a subsidiary.

Forward-looking Statement

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by the Company, and its Officers, may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward-looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company’s proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company’s Directors. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of NASDAQ First North (Stockholm) for listed companies or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may re-interpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

