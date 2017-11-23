COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB: NEW INFORMATION POLICY

Published 23 November 2017

Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) is announcing today that the Board has decided to implement a new Information Policy, including among others revisions, English being the prime language with regards to market communication.

“Based on the fact that Copperstone is seeking exposure into the international exploration and mining industry, is managed by an English speaking CEO, as well as efficiency matters in the whole organisation, Copperstone will from now on and for the time being communicate in English as the prime language, with Swedish translations when available”, comments Copperstone CEO Chris McKnight.

For further information, please contact Chris McKnight (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or [email protected] or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

The information was delivered by the above mentioned contact for publishing November 23, 2017 at 1330 CET.

About

Copperstone Resources AB is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally-recognized mining region of the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. The Copperstone project is situated on four contiguous exploration permits in Norrbotten County (Sandberget 100 (8074ha), Sandberget 200 (19ha), Sandberget 300 (19ha) and Svartliden 1001 (444ha). In addition the Company owns one exploitation concession within the same area, namely Svartliden k no. 1 (36ha) and an approved application for Eva k no. 1 (34ha) subject to an objection period. The Company also owns the Tvistbogruvan k no. 1 (11ha) exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region of central Sweden. Quoted surface areas are approximate to the nearest hectare. All exploration permits and exploitation concessions are 100% owned, either directly or through a subsidiary.