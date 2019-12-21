Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cops Suffer From PTSD at an Alarming Rate During the Holiday Season & Beyond

Cops Suffer From PTSD at an Alarming Rate During the Holiday Season & Beyond

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

EndPTSD’s TTMPT.Org a Registered 501(c)3 Non-Profit is Launching their #GivingHolidays Fundraiser and Heightened Awareness Campaign for Police Officers Across the US Suffering From Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Holiday’s present a unique set of problems for cops who suffer from PTSD. While most people feel Joyful around the Holiday Season, Those With PTSD May Suffer From A Lack Of Joy. This Puts Additional Stress On Their Lives When Dealing With Work and Their Home-life. The Result Can Be Devastating and Possibly Lead To, Overreactions at Work & Home, Along With Alcohol & Drug Abuse and Self Harm.

• Police on duty experience different degrees of trauma that can lead to PTSD.
• This year alone 212 officers in the US have committed suicide.
• There are approximately 1 million police officers throughout the US and close to 240,000 of them have PTSD.
• Roughly 330,000 have partial symptoms that can eventually lead to PTSD if not properly addressed.

PTSD can happen from one extreme traumatic situation or from exposure to many stressful incidents over time. These pressures in some officers may lead to physical and mental health problems that could result in overwhelming anxiety, depression, phobias, high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disorders, destructive behavior; such as domestic violence, alcoholism, eating disorders, prescription drug abuse and unintentional overreactions on the job with peers and the public.

With End PTSD’s, TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour) peer facilitator program, officers can anonymously communicate with trained, active and retired law enforcement volunteers to get the help they need to process, share, talk through what they’ve experienced and de-stress without fear of losing their status at work or job. If need be, those who are in crisis would be referred to professional therapists for further treatment.

We are asking for those who benefit from the hard work and protection that our police provide to please donate to the End PTSD’s TTMPT.org program so our police officers across the US get the help they need — to remain healthy while protecting our great nation during this holiday season and beyond.

About End PTSD’s TTMPT.org

Developed “By Police, For Police, With Police”. EndPTSD’s Post Tour Processing is an independent not-for-profit group of committed and concerned retired police officers and police professionals, formed to address a gap in the services available for law enforcement. It was the Executive Board of TTMPT who identified and developed the anonymous preventive program to make available a viable solution for police officers that would not otherwise have a place to support each other during a time of overwhelming stress.

Lead Executive Board Members:

Robyn Cannariato, Retired police officer from the Early Intervention Unit, where she provided peer counseling and became the founding Director of Cop Care.
Chris Hetherington
23+ years in the New York City Police Department, including the Department’s Early Intervention Unit. Since retiring as a Deputy Inspector, Chris became the former Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Liaison at the New York City Office of Emergency Management (NYC OEM) and the former Chief of Staff at the New York City Police Pension Fund.
Dennis McCreight,
A highly decorated recently retired Lieutenant from the New York City Police Department, leveraging 20+ years in investigation, management and law enforcement. He was the Commanding Officer of the Brooklyn South Homicide Task Force in addition to multiple precinct detective squads throughout NYC. He is also a recipient of ‘The Medal of Valor’.
Timothy Whitcomb
Timothy Whitcomb is the Sheriff for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office in Western New York and serves as a Board Member for TTMPT (Talk To Me Post Tour). He is currently serving his 28th year in Law Enforcement, where he spent 7 years working major crimes in the Criminal Investigation Bureau. It was in this role that he was recognized as the Blue and Gold Officer of the Year in October 2000.

Additional Executive Board Members:
Philip Schoppmann
Charles L’Hommedieu Jr.
James H. Banish
Jerry Leary
David Grand

For more info please go to: https://ttmpt.com
To Donate go to: https://ttmpt.orgFacebook Matching Donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/830535457386599/
Extra Donation Page: https://endptsd.rallybound.org/giving-tuesday/Donat

For more info please go to: TTMPT.org

Contact:
Robyn Cannariato
(516) 480-3579

Location:
John Shields Detective Agency
310 Fifth Avenue / 6th Fl.
New York New York
10001
Attn: TTMPT.org

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.