Breaking News
Home / Top News / Corbion Q3 2017 interim management statement

Corbion Q3 2017 interim management statement

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

  

Corbion reported sales of € 680.5 million in the first nine months of 2017, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the same period in 2016, while organic sales growth in Q3 was flat. EBITDA excluding one-off items in the first nine months decreased by 3.6% to € 129.9 million.

“I am pleased to see the positive momentum continuing with a return to organic sales growth in Biobased Ingredients in the third quarter. We keep our focus on sales recovery in Bakery and expect further gradual improvements to our organic sales growth in Biobased Ingredients. Our EBITDA profitability remains well above our target level of 18%, despite the higher sugar input costs,” comments Tjerk de Ruiter, CEO.

Key financial highlights first nine months of 2017:

  • Net sales organic growth YTD was -0.6%; volume growth was -1.3%
  • EBITDA excluding one-off items YTD was € 129.9 million, an organic decrease of 6.0%
  • EBITDA margin excluding one-off items YTD was 19.1%
  • One-off items at EBITDA level of € 5.5 million, mostly in connection with the newly founded Total Corbion PLA joint venture
  • Operating result YTD was € 102.5 million, an organic increase of 7.7%
  • The € 25 million share buyback program was finalized on 18 September 2017
  • Acquisition of most of TerraVia assets finalized on 29 September 2017
€ million YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Total growth Organic growth
Net sales 680.5 685.2 -0.7% -0.6%
EBITDA excluding one-off items 129.9 134.8 -3.6% -6.0%
EBITDA margin excluding one-off items 19.1% 19.7%    
Operating result 102.5 93.1 10.1% 7.7%

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d952997d-5c1d-437c-9dbf-bad6cb0f05fc

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.