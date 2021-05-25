Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Two Abstracts at EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

Norwood, MA, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the publication of two abstracts at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2021 Virtual Congress that will be taking place June 2-5, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Phase 3 Trial of Lenabasum, a CB2 Agonist, for the Treatment of Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (dcSSc)

Session: Progress in myositis and scleroderma research – I

Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:25 a.m. – 10:32 a.m. CEST (4:25 a.m. – 4:32 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Robert Spiera, M.D., Director of the Scleroderma, Vasculitis, and Myositis Program at the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College and Co-Principal Investigator of Corbus’ Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in systemic sclerosis

Abstract Number: OP0171

Poster Title: Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum during 3 Years in an Open-Label Extension (OLE) of a Phase 2 Study of Lenabasum in Refractory Skin Disease in Dermatomyositis (DM)

Session: Scleroderma, myositis and related syndromes

Date: Saturday, June 5, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. – 10:36 a.m. CEST (4:30 a.m. – 4:36 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Victoria Werth, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Co-Principal Investigator of Corbus’ Phase 3 D ETER M INE study in dermatomyositis

Abstract Number: POS0315

The abstracts are published in the EULAR 2021 Abstract Archive on the conference website. EULAR presentations are under embargo until 00:01 GMT+1 on June 2, 2021. Once the presentations are made public, they will be available on the Company’s website in the Scientific Conferences section.

About Lenabasum

Lenabasum is a novel, oral, small molecule designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive treatments for inflammatory or fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum binds to and activates the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells, to resolve inflammation and limit fibrosis. Data from animal models and human clinical studies suggest that lenabasum can reduce expression of genes and proteins involved in inflammation and fibrosis. In clinical testing to date, lenabasum has acceptable safety and tolerability profiles without evidence of immunosuppression.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of any indication. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here.

