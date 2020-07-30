Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2020 

Breaking News
  • Management to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Norwood, MA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6. Corbus management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. He will be joined by additional members of the Corbus management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3978 (domestic) or (412) 902-0039 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Corbus website, www.corbuspharma.com and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its pipeline of rationally designed, endocannabinoid system-targeting drug candidates. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist rationally designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Corbus is also developing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system. The pipeline includes CRB-4001, a 2nd generation, selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist designed to be peripherally restricted. Potential indications for CRB-4001 include nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), among others. Corbus expects data from its Phase 1 safety study in 2020.

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, dermatomyositis, cystic fibrosis or systemic lupus erythematosus. CRB-4001 is not approved for the treatment of NASH/NAFLD. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Ted Jenkins, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (617) 415-7745
Email: [email protected]

Lindsey Smith, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (617) 415-7749
Email: [email protected]

Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR, Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 362-1200
Email: [email protected]

