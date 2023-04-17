CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Global Report.

“Corcentric’s unique approach of integrating procurement BPO group purchasing and capital management/payment services positions it as a Leader in procurement BPO for mid-market firms,” said Bruce Guptill, distinguished analyst and executive advisor, ISG.

As a part of its robust Managed Services offering, Corcentric’s Managed Procurement combines service, technology, and financing to generate positive business outcomes. Corcentric removes the burden and stress of procurement processes with technology solutions and expert resources so customers can focus on growing their business, while also saving time and money.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from ISG that validates Corcentric’s strategic business offering,” said Matt Clark, president and chief operating officer at Corcentric. “Our Managed Procurement services free customers to focus on value creation by taking on the burden of their day-to-day procure-to-pay tasks, from tactical and strategic purchasing to supplier management. When employed as part of our overall Managed Services suite of solutions, customers can focus on larger initiatives that drive business expansion.”

The ISG Provider Lens report highlights Corcentric’s strengths in the space, including:

“Unique platform, services, and payment positioning: Procurement BPO and managed services provision is built on its own procurement software platforms.”

“A key focus on significant, in-depth analysis to improve clients’ visibility into, and management of, spend and revenue data.”

“Unique group purchasing organization (GPO) with managed accounts receivable and accounts payable services and capital/management payment services.”

“Enabling change management with clean processes and policies: Transformation consulting services include procurement advisory, technology advisory, and AP/ Finance advisory.”

ISG Provider Lens research is produced by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies. Corcentric delivers Source-to-Pay (S2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) focused software, payment solutions, advisory and managed services that reduce costs, optimize working capital, and maximize revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

