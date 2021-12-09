Corcept Therapeutics Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (“Corcept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Corcept Therapeutics slumps as much as 28% to the lowest in over a year after saying in a filing that on Nov. 15 it received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey seeking information about the sale and promotion of Korlym.

The subpoena also covers Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health-care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.

