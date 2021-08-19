Corcoran Global Living Announces Expansion into Orange County

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed Barbara Kerr and the associates and staff formerly of Realty Executives Premier to its flourishing operation. With an office located in Fullerton, CA, this partnership cements Corcoran Global Living’s footprint in Orange County. With its continued successes across California and Nevada, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses more than 2,000 associates, 61 offices and annual combined sales of $7.5 billion.

This latest expansion includes the leadership of Barbara Kerr, formerly founder and owner of Realty Executives Premier in Fullerton, joining the leadership team as an equity partner of Corcoran Global Living. With the tremendous talent and resources of CGL, associates are powerfully equipped to represent clients in some of the toniest communities across Southern California, from the beach towns of San Diego County up the coast through Orange County and all the way to Los Angeles, including places like Solana Beach, Newport Beach, and Manhattan Beach and inland to the upscale hillsides of Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills. Corcoran Global Living is bringing an entirely new level of service to the most discerning clients. With several additional offices slated to open across Orange County over the next few months, CGL is poised for bold growth in the area.

“We’re able to achieve our remarkable growth because of partners like Barbara who share our vision and passion for helping our associates take their business to the next level,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We’re making a powerful difference in people’s lives by identifying unique opportunities and fostering a positive culture in the communities we call home.”

With locations in some of the most upscale communities across the West, Corcoran Global Living was invited to become the exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for Orange County. Who’s Who is an exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their designated region. CGL covers more Board of Regents territories than any other brokerage in the nation, including Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties and the coastal communities of Los Angeles from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Southern California. Additionally, CGL holds exclusive membership in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Northern California in San Francisco, the East Bay, Silicon Valley, and Marin and Sonoma counties.

“With this alliance, I know I’ll be able to furnish my agents with greater resources and more opportunities to grow and expand their business in new ways,” commented Barbara Kerr.

“I’ve always held an agent-centric focus, really working to help guide and coach agents to achieving their personal best. With the broad network and some of the most talented people in the industry, I know that this partnership is a perfect match that will create new pathways to growth that benefits all my agents.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 61 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, California Sierra and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 2,000 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $7.5 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

