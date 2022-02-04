Corcoran Global Living Announces Partnership with Gradus Capital, Inc.

Corcoran Global Living Gradus Capital, Inc.

San Diego, CA, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through an affiliated entity, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, has acquired an ownership interest in Gradus Capital, Inc., the parent company of Innovative Title Company and HomeData Disclosure Services, Inc.

Since first launching in the Reno/Lake Tahoe and the San Francisco Bay Area nearly two years ago, Corcoran Global Living has flourished into an impressive power broker across California, Nevada, and Ohio. The approach has been selective and strategic in identifying and partnering with like-minded, visionary leaders in creating the collaborative culture of the company and its associated services and affiliations.

“As we continue to deliver on our growth strategies, we look for ways to positively influence the real estate transaction experience for our associates and clients,” said Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “Our investment in a key provider of title services gives us an opportunity to help evolve the real estate transaction even beyond the role of a brokerage and to create a more seamless experience.”

Gradus Capital, Inc. was founded in 2013 by Brian Hurley, former president of Stewart Title of California and a co-owner and operator of multiple California title and escrow companies. Innovative Title Company, a Gradus Capital subsidiary, is licensed as an underwritten title company in 25 major California counties.

“I believe in the power of partnerships,” said Hurley, President of Gradus Capital and Innovative Title. “As the real estate business works toward a future-state that better understands and models the needs of homebuyers and sellers, having strategic guidance and participation from front line brokerages and agents is key to building a long-term settlement strategy.”

According to the American Land Title Association, the title insurance industry has seen a “flurry of mergers and acquisitions” through the end of 2021 and into 2022 because of an extremely active mortgage and real estate market, according to a recent article on bizjournals.com. Hurley confirmed that multiple parties were interested in Gradus Capital and its subsidiaries.

“I was fortunate to have many partnership options,” Hurley said. “From large settlement providers seeking to shore up scale before a cyclical shift, to proptech and fintech companies seeking points of entry to the residential real estate market, interest in Gradus Capital was unusually high. I chose the team behind Corcoran Global Living, not only because of their impressive track record, but also because our vision for market evolution is fully aligned.”

“This partnership brings us more than a settlement service offering,” added Mahon. “With Brian, we have a partner who shares our core values, helps us facilitate a better experience for clients and associates alike, and furthers our commitment to best serve the communities we call home.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with more than 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $10 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

