Corcoran Global Living Places High in Latest RealTrends® Rankings

Las Vegas, NV, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealTrends, the trusted source for news, research, and information about the real estate brokerage industry, has just announced the results of the 2022 RealTrends 500 Brokerage Rankings, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. Corcoran Global Living has risen to the #27 spot on this prominent list with a sales volume of $8,149,134,240. This number is particularly impressive because it reflects partial year numbers for some of the offices, which joined Corcoran Global Living more recently.

This exciting news follows close on the heels of Michael Mahon’s ranking on the Power 200 List of the most influential leaders in the real estate industry. Mahon, Corcoran Global Living’s Chief Executive Office, alongside his partners, founded the firm just two years ago with 13 offices, 450 real estate agents, and more than $2.6 billion in annual sales. Corcoran Global Living was the first-ever independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, LLC. The Corcoran Affiliate Network and Corcoran brand are subsidiaries of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), a leading global franchisor of some of the most recognized brands in real estate.

The company has achieved national acclaim for its unprecedented growth and expansion, boasting 80 offices, 2,800 agents, and gross annual sales of $11 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. It is on the brink of increasing those impressive numbers yet again.

“We are building a powerful presence across California, Nevada, and Ohio because our culture and our guiding motivation attract the best of the best. When you align like-minded leaders, agents, and associates, the whole is truly greater than the sum of the parts,” Mahon commented. “It is an exciting time to be in real estate, and Corcoran Global Living is raising the bar for excellence in individuals, brokerages, communities, and the entire industry. It would not happen without the exceptional people who have made this company such a mighty force.”

The RealTrends 500, now in its 35th year, remains the undisputed leading report ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms. According to its report, “The 2021 real estate market was one for the ages: record low-interest rates and housing inventory gave way to record-high home prices and sales. Capitalizing on these market factors, brokerage firms in the 2022 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings broke records in market share, closed transaction sides, and sales volume.”

Recognized for specialization in serving an affluent clientele in some of the most upscale communities across Nevada, California, and Ohio, Corcoran Global Living is the exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for San Francisco and the East Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Marin, Sonoma, Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino Counties, the coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County, Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Greater Columbus, Ohio area. An exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region.

About REALTrends:

RealTrends has been the trusted source for news, analysis, and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. It is a privately-held publishing, communications, and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colo. Residential real estate leaders look to RealTrends for timely and trusted information and analysis through the yearly event, Gathering of Eagles, and monthly publications.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio with more than 80 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well-positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,800 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $11 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

