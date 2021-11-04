Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Respected Sacramento-based Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks

Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Respected Sacramento-based Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Sacramento, CA

River City

River City

Sacramento, CA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has welcomed Sacramento’s Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks to its growing operation. Adding more than 30 sales associates to its family of luxury real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living now includes more than 2,400 expert real estate agents across 66 offices, with annual combined sales of more than $8.8 billion.

 

“We’re building a powerful network across some of the most sought-after markets, and it’s attributable to the fact that we are aligning with partners like Jay who share our vision for building a culture of collaboration that fosters the growth of our associates, as well as our company as a whole,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “That combination of local expertise with a commitment to the highest level of service meshes perfectly with who we are and what we do. We have a steadfast commitment to the communities we call home.”

 

Set in the heart of California in the state’s capitol, the firm formerly known as Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks serves communities throughout Sacramento, as well as surrounding counties including Yolo, Placer, and El Dorado. The newest office is uniquely poised to be a boon to Corcoran Global Living’s offices in the Reno/Lake Tahoe region as well as the San Francisco Bay Area, in particular. Sacramento is a destination market, but it is also a bridge uniting the Northern California and California Sierra/Nevada CGL offices as a feeder into the ski communities of the Sierra foothills and further into Tahoe – as well as San Francisco and Silicon Valley, and the nearby wine regions of both Napa and Amador counties. With the addition of this newest office, Corcoran Global Living’s footprint across Northern California is incredibly comprehensive.

 

“As an independent broker, I always strive to furnish my agents with the best resources while maintaining the high quality that they’ve come to expect. To make a move as monumental as this one, it had to be compelling. After meeting with Michael Mahon and the incredible team of industry leaders he’s brought together at Corcoran Global Living, it was immediately clear that joining forces would provide an exceptional opportunity for agents and clients alike,” said Jay Feagles, former owner and broker for Dunnigan Realtors of Sierra Oaks, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. “The sophisticated, elevated appeal of the brand, the integrity of the partners, the broad reach of the network, and the incredible tools and support all blend together seamlessly to create a fruitful foundation for growth.”

 

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada and Central Ohio markets with 66 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with more than 2,400 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $8.8 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment

  • Sacramento, CA 
CONTACT: Melody Foster
Corcoran Global Living
4154263211
melody.foster@corcorangl.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.