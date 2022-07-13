Cordell and Cordell Donates $30,000 to Local Charities Nationwide

Firm employees nominated 17 nonprofits to receive funds

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordell and Cordell, a family law firm focused on supporting men in divorce, today announces a donation of $30,000 to 17 nonprofits nationwide through its philanthropic arm, “Cordell Cares.”

Cordell Cares is made up of a committee of Cordell and Cordell employees who solicit applications for donations from across the firm each year. Those applications are then judged, and funds are distributed to selected organizations.

“Cordell and Cordell employees are actively involved in their local communities and demonstrate daily our commitment to advocate for those in times of need,” said Scott Trout, CEO of Cordell and Cordell. “The impact the selected organizations have on their local communities is tremendous, and we at Cordell and Cordell are grateful to help these organizations achieve their noble missions.”

Recipient organizations and their locations include:

BACA International Scottsdale, AZ National Multiple Sclerosis Society Fort Collins, CO Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc. Baltimore, MD Happiness Through Horses Boulder, CO KUTO Corporation Belleville, IL Mercy Support Services Jacksonville, FL Nourish One Child – United Methodist Church Knoxville, TN Palm Point Restoration Independence, OH Pedal the Cause Town and Country, MO Peter’s Place Philadelphia, PA Project Magis – Catholic Charities Appeal – US Conference of Catholic Bishops Philadelphia, PA Scatter Joy Farms – Soby Ranch Ministry Omaha, NE St. Louis Police Foundation Chesterfield, MO Storm Baseball and Softball Club Independence, MO Sundress Publications Knoxville, TN SWEL, Inc. Independence, MO The Cameron m Neely Foundation for Cancer Care Inc Bedford, NH

