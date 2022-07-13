Cordell and Cordell Donates $30,000 to Local Charities Nationwide

Firm employees nominated 17 nonprofits to receive funds
ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordell and Cordell, a family law firm focused on supporting men in divorce, today announces a donation of $30,000 to 17 nonprofits nationwide through its philanthropic arm, “Cordell Cares.”
Cordell Cares is made up of a committee of Cordell and Cordell employees who solicit applications for donations from across the firm each year. Those applications are then judged, and funds are distributed to selected organizations.
“Cordell and Cordell employees are actively involved in their local communities and demonstrate daily our commitment to advocate for those in times of need,” said Scott Trout, CEO of Cordell and Cordell. “The impact the selected organizations have on their local communities is tremendous, and we at Cordell and Cordell are grateful to help these organizations achieve their noble missions.”
Recipient organizations and their locations include:
|BACA International
|Scottsdale, AZ
|National Multiple Sclerosis Society
|Fort Collins, CO
|Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc.
|Baltimore, MD
|Happiness Through Horses
|Boulder, CO
|KUTO Corporation
|Belleville, IL
|Mercy Support Services
|Jacksonville, FL
|Nourish One Child – United Methodist Church
|Knoxville, TN
|Palm Point Restoration
|Independence, OH
|Pedal the Cause
|Town and Country, MO
|Peter’s Place
|Philadelphia, PA
|Project Magis – Catholic Charities Appeal – US Conference of Catholic Bishops
|Philadelphia, PA
|Scatter Joy Farms – Soby Ranch Ministry
|Omaha, NE
|St. Louis Police Foundation
|Chesterfield, MO
|Storm Baseball and Softball Club
|Independence, MO
|Sundress Publications
|Knoxville, TN
|SWEL, Inc.
|Independence, MO
|The Cameron m Neely Foundation for Cancer Care Inc
|Bedford, NH
About Cordell & Cordell
Cordell & Cordell is a domestic litigation firm that focuses on men and divorce with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Cordell & Cordell’s innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com.
