Nationwide family law firm elevates leader

St. Louis, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordell & Cordell, a nationwide family law firm, is proud to announce the promotion of William J. Phelan, IV to the position of Litigation Partner. With an impressive legal career and extensive experience in family law and appellate law, Mr. Phelan’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the field.

A native of Philadelphia, PA, Mr. Phelan is a graduate of The Catholic University of America where he earned his BA in Classical Civilizations and his MA in Congressional and Presidential Studies; he’s also a graduate of The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law where he earned his J.D in 2007. Mr. Phelan has been with Cordell & Cordell for 10 years. Mr. Phelan’s exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to his practice have earned him the respect and admiration of both clients and colleagues alike. During his tenure with Cordell & Cordell, Mr. Phelan was recognized by Super Lawyer’s as a Rising Star from 2014 through 2017 and 2022. He has also been recognized for his appellate experience by “The Appellate Lawyers” in 2022. In 2019 and 2023, the prestigious Irish Legal 100 also recognized Mr. Phelan for his accomplishments in the practice of law. He currently serves as the Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Disability Services Committee and was previously President of the Doris J. Freed Matrimonial American Inn of Court.

Andrew Ordyna, Litigation Partnership Leader in Cordell & Cordell’s Boston, Massachusetts office expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Phelan’s promotion by stating, “Bill is a well-recognized and respected family law attorney who is proficient in a variety of areas. As an active member of his local family law bar, Bill is committed to providing excellent service to his clients and is a vital member of Cordell & Cordell’s litigation partnership.” Mr. Phelan’s colleagues have also expressed great enthusiasm for his elevation to Litigation Partner.

As one of Cordell & Cordell’s newest partners, Mr. Phelan will continue to provide exceptional legal representation to his clients, striving to ensure that their rights are protected. These skills along with his dedication to the profession make him a valuable asset to the partnership team at Cordell & Cordell.

###

About Cordell and Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a renowned domestic litigation firm that focus on/in men’s divorce. Their innovative approach to family law has gained national recognition, with coverage from esteemed outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News.

For more information about Cordell & Cordell and their services, please visit CordellCordell.com.

Attachment

Cordell & Cordell Announces Promotion Of William J Phelan IV To Partner

CONTACT: Kyle Biernbaum Cordell and Cordell 3148253578 [email protected]