According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, One of the greatest markets for core biopsy needles is North America, Europe is also a significant market for core biopsy needles

Farmington, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Core Biopsy Needles Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. A biopsy is a surgical procedure in which an organ’s tissue is removed to determine the presence or severity of disease. Surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists are the most frequent practitioners of this practice. Using a biopsy device, organs such as the lungs, liver, and kidneys are biopsied. A biopsy needle is a specialized instrument for removing small quantities of tissue for diagnostic testing. Biopsies are performed for a variety of reasons, including examining a tumor or mass, determining whether a suspicious area is cancerous or benign, and evaluating an organ for transplantation.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Core Biopsy Needles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Core Biopsy Needles Market Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Argon Medical Devices announced the acquisition of Achieve Medical, a manufacturer of biopsy needles and biopsy kits. This acquisition is expected to expand Argon’s product portfolio in the biopsy market.

Argon Medical Devices announced the acquisition of Achieve Medical, a manufacturer of biopsy needles and biopsy kits. This acquisition is expected to expand Argon’s product portfolio in the biopsy market. In January 2022, Medtronic plc received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a core biopsy system designed to take tissue samples from breast, lung and soft tissue.

Medtronic plc received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a core biopsy system designed to take tissue samples from breast, lung and soft tissue. In November 2021 , Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the release of a new BD MAXcore biopsy device. This product is designed to improve the speed and accuracy of breast biopsies.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the release of a new BD MAXcore biopsy device. This product is designed to improve the speed and accuracy of breast biopsies. In August 2021, Merit Medical Systems announced the acquisition of Brightwater Medical, a developer of medical devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung diseases, including biopsy needles.

Core Biopsy Needles Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Cancer is increasing in prevalence: As the global incidence of cancer continues to rise, there is a greater need for core biopsy instruments. Because biopsy procedures are so essential for determining the type and stage of cancer, an increasing number of people are using biopsy needles.

The introduction of minimally invasive biopsy procedures has made patients more comfortable, increased the accuracy of diagnoses, and shortened recovery times. Improvements in imaging technologies, such as ultrasound and MRI, have also contributed to market expansion.

Restraints:

High price: Core biopsy instruments and the associated procedures are difficult to obtain and pay for, particularly in low-income countries where the cost of health care can be prohibitive. This diminishes the market capacity.

Regulations with stringent requirements: The approval requirements for biopsy needles can be stringent and time-consuming, which can impede the market’s growth rate. This can make it difficult for businesses to create new products or enhance existing ones.

Lack of skilled professionals: To perform a biopsy, you need skilled professionals, which can impede market growth in areas where there are not enough trained physicians and nurses.

Opportunities:

Advancements in technology: The development of more accurate, less invasive, and less expensive biopsies is an opportunity for the market to expand. New technologies, such as 3D printing, can help create more precise and effective biopsy instruments.

Developing markets: The expansion of the market in emerging economies offers businesses numerous opportunities for expansion. Demand for sophisticated medical equipment and healthcare services is increasing in these nations as the middle class expands and individuals spend more on healthcare.

Regional Outlook:

North America is one of the largest markets for core biopsy instruments. Due to the high prevalence of cancer, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient population, this region’s market is expanding.

Europe is also a significant market for core biopsy instruments, due to the increasing incidence of cancer, the geriatric population, and the availability of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

As a result of the region’s rising cancer incidence, geriatric population, and rising healthcare costs, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for core biopsy instruments. Increasing demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures and adoption of innovative medical technologies also contribute to the expansion of the market in this region.

The Latin American market for core biopsy needles is expanding as a result of the increasing prevalence of cancer and related diseases, the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, and the growing demand for diagnostic instruments.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9020/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 5.5% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Full- automated core needle biopsy device, Semi- automated core needle biopsy device By Range 14G- 18G, <14G and >18G By Disease Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other By Application Hospitals, Clinics, Others By Companies BD, Hologic, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, INVIVO THERAPEUTICS, MDL SRL., STERYLAB S.r.l., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, BPB medica, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., HAKKO CO.,LTD. and Cardinal Health, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Core Biopsy Needles Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BD, Hologic, Inc., Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, INVIVO THERAPEUTICS, MDL SRL., STERYLAB S.r.l., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, BPB medica, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ZAMAR CARE., Stryker, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., HAKKO CO.,LTD. and Cardinal Health, and Others.

By Type:

Full- automated core needle biopsy device

Semi- automated core needle biopsy device

By Range:

14G- 18G

<14G and >18G

By Disease:

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Hospital Injectable Drugs Market – The Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is projected to grow from USD 38.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a solid CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic equipment combined with the presence of key market players such as Kemper Medical, Inc. (US) and Chemyx, Inc. (US).

The Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is projected to grow from USD 38.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a solid CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic equipment combined with the presence of key market players such as Kemper Medical, Inc. (US) and Chemyx, Inc. (US). HIV Drugs Market – The global HIV drugs market size was valued at USD 30.89 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 36.495 billion by 2027, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the forecast period, with a market size of USD 20.27 billion by 2020. The dominance of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV infection among the U.S. population. According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 1.2 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2018.

The global HIV drugs market size was valued at USD 30.89 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 36.495 billion by 2027, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. On the basis of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the forecast period, with a market size of USD 20.27 billion by 2020. The dominance of the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of HIV infection among the U.S. population. According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 1.2 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2018. Poultry Drugs Market – The global Poultry Drugs Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 – 2030. The poultry drugs market in North America is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2021-2030. Growth in major poultry-producing countries such as Mexico and Canada, rising production rates in various regions owing to rising demand for meat products are factors that propel the growth of this industry.

The global Poultry Drugs Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 – 2030. The poultry drugs market in North America is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2021-2030. Growth in major poultry-producing countries such as Mexico and Canada, rising production rates in various regions owing to rising demand for meat products are factors that propel the growth of this industry. Aerosol Therapy Market – The Global Aerosol Therapy Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022 To 2030. Aerosols are suspensions of liquid or solid particles in a carrier gas and are used to treat respiratory-related diseases. North America is expected to dominate the market in this proportion. The Asia Pacific (mostly China and India) market is expected to grow at a relatively rapid pace during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com