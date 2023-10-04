Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Jersey’s Core Development Group , an independent, nationally ranked, clean energy provider offering fleet EV charging services, has been selected as “Fleet Management Innovator of the Year” in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. AutoTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.

Companies across the world are rapidly transitioning toward zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) and away from internal combustion engines (ICEs) because EVs offer fewer moving parts, require less maintenance, and boast performance advantages, while EV fleets typically cost less to operate. Core Development Group enables fleets and businesses to achieve smooth, successful transitions to electric vehicles throughout the U.S. The company provides large-scale planning, development, management, and maintenance of charging infrastructure to support electric fleet delivery vans, yard hostlers, box trucks, and day cabs.

“With electrification of vehicles occurring more rapidly, fleet managers need to understand the vast opportunities that arise from transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to clean electric vehicles,” said Henry Cortes, CEO and Founder of Core Development Group. “Therefore, ramping up to install hundreds of EV chargers per fleet location requires a great deal of experience, expertise, and coordination. That’s where we come in, serving as a trusted partner to fleet managers as they expand their footprint. Forward-thinking fleet managers forge a path to a brighter, cleaner future when they realize the benefits of electrifying their operations and installing EV charging stations. We’re pleased to receive this award from AutoTech Breakthrough as we focus on the transition.”

One of the main benefits of transitioning to electric fleet vehicles is the reduced environmental impact, including lower greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. To accomplish large-scale EV charging installations, Core Development has been working closely with corporations and organizations across the United States to help power electric fleets and help reduce carbon emissions while implementing sustainability initiatives. EV charging installation locations span a wide geographic footprint from California to Massachusetts to Florida.

The annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Cars, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic, Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Core Development Group’s recent EV charging accomplishments are helping to build the electrified energy-transportation infrastructure network of the future, including implementing part of the largest EV fleet charging system in the Americas,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Understanding the design and energy infrastructure needed for EV charging station systems can require deep expertise. We’re pleased to name Core Development Group ‘Fleet Management Innovator of the Year’ as they provide end-to-end EV charging solutions and lend their expertise to help fleet managers prepare for the road ahead.”

