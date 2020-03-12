Breaking News
Core & Main Completes Acquisition of R&B Co.

10th Acquisition Will Grow Waterworks Reach in California

ST. LOUIS, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire R&B Co., based in San Jose, Calif. The acquisition is Core & Main’s 10th since becoming an independent company in August 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

 

“With the acquisition of R&B, we grow our presence in the California market, where Core & Main has been underrepresented, and we do it with the great team at R&B. We value their excellent reputation and commitment to customers. We want to build on their longstanding customer relationships and enhance the business with complementary products and services,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks.

 

Based in San Jose, Calif., R&B Co. has 12 locations, offering industrial and municipal customers a broad waterworks product offering and fabrication services.

 

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,500 plus associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit www.coreandmain.com to learn more.

