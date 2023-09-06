COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core Molding Technologies, Inc. is deeply saddened to announce the passing of James F. Crowley, a valued member of our Board of Directors. James Crowley passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and dedication that will forever be remembered.

Jim joined the Company’s Board of Directors in 1998 and made significant contributions to our organization throughout his tenure. Jim’s wisdom, guidance, and unwavering commitment to our Company’s mission were instrumental in shaping our path to success.

“Jim was a close friend and colleague who challenged the Board with his intellectual curiosity. His tireless efforts and strategic thinking have truly elevated our organization. Jim will be missed in many ways,” said Thomas Cellitti, Chairman of the Board.

The Company extends its deepest condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this loss.

Core is committed to preserving the memory of Jim and honoring his legacy. We will continue to uphold the values and principles that Jim held dear and will strive to achieve the goals and vision he helped set for our organization.

