COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which focuses on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach and strategies.

“We are committed, as an organization, to further advancing our environmental stewardship, diversity & inclusion, and corporate governance for the benefit of the company, our employees, and for the communities where we live and serve our customers. These commitments reduce risk to our business and promote long-term shareholder value,” commented Dave Duvall, the Company’s President and CEO.

“Although this is our first publication of the Sustainability Report, it represents ESG initiatives and fundamental business practices that we have been driving and incorporating into our culture for several years. I am proud of how much the Core team has contributed to, and progressed on, our environmental and social competencies in a short period of time,” concluded Duvall.

Core’s Sustainability Leader, Marshall Starr, stated, “The objective of publicly reporting our environmental, social, and governance performance is to ensure that we focus not only on financial performance but also on positive corporate citizenship. We aspire to eliminate risk and waste wherever possible, and as a learning organization, study ESG policies to improve and evolve our operations”.

To access the CMT Sustainability Report, please visit https://coremt.com/sustainability/.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America and Mexico. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“D-LFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

