Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Core Security Announces Faster Malware Detection and Deployment Flexibility for Network Insight

Core Security Announces Faster Malware Detection and Deployment Flexibility for Network Insight

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core Security, a HelpSystems Company, today announced a new version of Network Insight, its network traffic analysis solution that pinpoints critical threats on any device within an organization’s infrastructure. This latest release increases detection speed and adds virtual deployment capabilities to maximize efficiency.

The enhancements let users leverage a solution that is both highly effective and affordable. “Network Insight can now find infections other solutions miss, faster than ever before and at a fraction of the cost,” said Brian Wenngatz, General Manager, Cyberthreat Solutions, HelpSystems.

With the introduction of XDP (eXpress Data Path) Linux kernel technology, which offers rapid data transfer on high speed networks, Network Insight’s multiple detection engines find threats more rapidly. With faster detection and infection confirmation, organizations mobilize security teams quickly to take action.

“Reducing dwell time is the best way to prevent the data loss and damage that organizations suffer when breached,” said Wenngatz. “Increasing detection speed within our solution, coupled with our unmatched threat intelligence database, further shrinks the gap between infection and removal.”

This release also lets users install detection sensors virtually or using on-site hardware for a more flexible implementation.

Network Insight version 7.1 is available now. Learn more at www.coresecurity.com.

About HelpSystems 

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

Media Contact
Mike Devine 
Vice President, Marketing 
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.