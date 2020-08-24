CoreCivic Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company”) a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways, announced today its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for August 26, 2020.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from CoreCivic President & CEO, Damon Hininger and CFO, David Garfinkle, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT. Registration is free, but limited to 100. Register Here.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/ .

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. More information can be found at www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or send an email to: [email protected] .

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal – featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies – that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. More information can be found at www.channelchek.com or send an email to: [email protected] .