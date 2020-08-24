Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CoreCivic Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

CoreCivic Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:  CXW) (the “Company”) a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways, announced today its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for August 26, 2020.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from CoreCivic President & CEO, Damon Hininger and CFO, David Garfinkle, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT.  Registration is free, but limited to 100.  Register Here.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways.  We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.  We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities.  We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies.  The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years.  Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.  Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities.  Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.  More information can be found at www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or send an email to: [email protected].

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal – featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies – that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows.  The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation.  Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984.  More information can be found at www.channelchek.com or send an email to: [email protected].

Contact: Investors: Cameron Hopewell – Managing Director, Investor Relations – (615) 263-3024
Media: Steve Owen – Managing Director, Communications – (615) 263-3107

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.