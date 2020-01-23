CoreCivic Provides Tax Allocations of 2019 Dividend Distributions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company”) announced today the tax allocations of its 2019 dividend distributions.

For common shareholders of CoreCivic, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2019 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders’ 2019 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

In addition, the Company has provided a copy of IRS Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, describing the organizational action and qualitative effect of the action on the basis of securities to taxpayers. Shareholders can access the form on the Company’s website under the Dividends and Corporate Action section of the Investors page at www.corecivic.com .

Common Shares (NYSE: CXW)

Period CUSIP Record Date Payable

Date Ordinary

Dividends Total

Capital

Gain Return of

Capital (1) Total

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (2) Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain 4Q2018 21871N101 01/02/2019 01/15/2019 $0.374927 $0.000000 $0.055073 $0.430000 $0.041313 $0.000000 1Q2019 21871N101 04/01/2019 04/15/2019 $0.383646 $0.000000 $0.056354 $0.440000 $0.042274 $0.000000 2Q2019 21871N101 07/01/2019 07/16/2019 $0.383646 $0.000000 $0.056354 $0.440000 $0.042274 $0.000000 3Q2019 21871N101 10/01/2019 10/15/2019 $0.383646 $0.000000 $0.056354 $0.440000 $0.042274 $0.000000

(1) Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment

(2) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Ordinary Dividends

Note that the dividend distribution paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 6, 2020, will be reported on Form 1099-DIV for the taxable year ending December 31, 2020.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.