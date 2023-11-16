Dr. Benz, former president and chief executive officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, joins CoRegen’s Board of Directors, bringing more than three decades of expertise in oncology research and cancer care

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoRegen, a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel treatments for patients impacted by some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, announced today the appointment of Edward J. Benz, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Benz, renowned for his transformative contributions and leadership at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating the development and deployment of CoRegen’s patented master gene regulatory platform, ushering in a new era of hope for patients with challenging cancers.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Benz to CoRegen’s Board of Directors, a distinguished leader whose legacy at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and profound impact on cancer research speak volumes,” said Steve Gorlin, executive chairman and chief executive officer of CoRegen. “We are entering a transformative era in cancer research, and the addition of Dr. Benz to CoRegen’s Board of Directors could not have come at a more opportune time. Our breakthroughs in understanding the role of SRC-3 and its impact on regulatory T cells, combined with Dr. Benz’s extensive oncology expertise and our body of research spanning nearly 50 years by Dr. Bert O’Malley, positions us for continued success. Dr. Benz will be an invaluable asset as we plan to enter the clinic, building on the legacy he has established in cancer care. We look forward to his guidance and contributions as we continue our work to shift the paradigm for patients with some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

Dr. Benz is a prominent figure in the field of medicine, renowned for his significant contributions during his 16-year tenure at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. Serving as the institution’s president from 2000 until October 2016, Dr. Benz oversaw its transformation and progress. Concurrently, he held the role of chief executive officer at Dana-Farber/Partners Cancer Care, was a vital part of the Governing Board for Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and directed the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

Prior to his leadership role at Dana-Farber, Dr. Benz was chairman of the Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, he served as the Sir William Osler Professor of Medicine and assumed the role of Physician in Chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital. His leadership extended to several prominent medical organizations, including the American Society of Hematology, the Association of American Cancer Institutes, the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Clinical and Climatological Society and the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School, a master’s degree from Yale University, and his bachelor’s from Princeton University.

“CoRegen’s dedication to advancing cancer care, coupled with their team of seasoned pharmaceutical veterans, is an exciting opportunity to collaborate and drive transformative change in the field,” said Dr. Benz. “CoRegen’s dedication to advancing cancer care aligns seamlessly with my lifelong commitment to improving patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing my expertise in oncology and clinical care to the team, as we collectively strive to revolutionize cancer therapy and provide renewed hope to those facing challenging cancers and chronic illnesses.”

About CoRegen

CoRegen is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique and patented master gene regulatory platform for the treatment of cancers and other malignant and high intensity chronic illnesses. Although the CoRegen platform has a wide range of potential therapies it will initially focus on cancers with the least available treatments for patients. As of today, in preclinical mouse studies, the CoRegen cancer therapy has been shown to completely eradicate established tumors, prevent the growth of new tumors and prevent recurrence with no signs of toxicity, inflammation or off target effects. The therapy has been tested on glioblastoma, pancreatic, triple negative breast and advanced prostate cancer. CoRegen’s patent estate also contains small molecule agents that inhibit and enhance the family of steroid receptor coactivators. The inhibitor drugs show activity against cancers by themselves but are also likely to be synergistic with other therapeutic modalities. The enhancer drugs show a wide range of activity including dramatically reversing damage and improving function after both myocardial infarction and stroke in rodent models.

For more information, visit www.coregeninc.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Rosen, Executive Vice Chairman

mrosen@coregeninc.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

amielach@lifescicomms.com