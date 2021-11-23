CORESITE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of COR and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 15, 2021, CoreSite announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by American Tower in a deal valued at approximately $10.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, CoreSite stockholders will receive $170 in cash for each share of CoreSite common stock owned. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that CoreSite’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for CoreSite’s stockholders.

If you own shares of CoreSite and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

