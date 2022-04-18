Corey Benish Joins JM Family as Group Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Corey Benish Headshot Corey Benish has joined JM Family Enterprises as the new chief technology officer (CTO)

Deerfield Beach, Fla., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corey Benish has joined JM Family Enterprises, an $18 billion privately held company, as the new chief technology officer (CTO). Technology is at the core of how JM Family offers value to its partners and improves the experience of its associates, and Benish’s addition to the leadership team will help the company aggressively pursue its digital future to the benefit of these stakeholders.

A former consultant for two of JM Family’s subsidiaries, Benish will transition to leading the parent company’s focus on digital product management and supporting existing capabilities in IT strategy, architecture and governance in his new full-time capacity.

“After several months of collaboration, we are eager to officially welcome Corey to JM Family. He has already proven his value, bringing business acumen, technological expertise, leadership skills and strategic vision to our digital strategy projects, and we are excited to further develop our technology roadmap under his guidance,” said Chad Couch, senior vice president and chief information officer for JM Family.

An accomplished CTO with 25 years of experience across several industries, including involvement in B2B and franchise operations, Benish will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable understanding to this role. Throughout his career, Benish has helped organizations realize enterprise value through digital products and services and held several senior technology roles at companies such as ABC Financial Services, Planet Fitness, National Dentex Corporation and AGA Medical Corporation. He currently owns his own consulting company, CGNB Associates, which strives to help businesses understand their technology landscape, defining strategic technology roadmaps and driving execution to achieve new digital capabilities.

Benish earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and attended the Executive Education program at Columbia Business School in New York. In addition, Benish was a long-time Child Sponsor for Compassion International, sponsoring a child through their graduation.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; and Home Franchise Concepts, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up™, Two Maids & A Mop and Aussie Pet Mobile.

JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

