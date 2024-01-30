The Justice Department is investigating Squad member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., over the alleged misuse of government funds intended to pay for her security, two sources tell Fox News.
The probe is related to allegations of federal security money being spent improperly, the sources said.
A subpoena announcement was read on the House floor Monday, and sources said that is
