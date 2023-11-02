BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Tuesday, November 14 th @ 4:30pm ET Domestic: 1-888-886-7786 International: 1-416-764-8658 Conference ID: 16013968 Webcast: Webcast Link

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), and the original New Drug Application (NDA) received priority review in recognition of its potential to address an unmet medical need. QIDP provides for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also committed to conducting a clinical study in pediatric patients using a central venous catheter for hemodialysis when the NDA is approved, which will add an additional six months of marketing exclusivity when the study is completed. CorMedix received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA in August of 2022 related to deficiencies at both its primary contract manufacturer and its supplier of heparin API. After receiving guidance from FDA at a Type A meeting in April of 2023, the NDA for DefenCath was resubmitted and accepted for filing with a target action date in November. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations, and the Company is working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

