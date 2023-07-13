The demand for gluten-free alternatives, plant-based products, and other alternatives has led to significant growth in the global corn flour market. Factors such as the rising popularity of ethnic cuisine, the versatility of corn flour in various culinary uses, and the increasing consumer demand for gluten-free products have contributed to this growth

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Corn Flour Market has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for gluten-free alternatives, the growing popularity of ethnic foods, and the versatility of corn flour in multiple culinary preparations. This short note briefly overviews the corn flour market, including its key drivers, major applications, and emerging trends.

Future Market Insight predicts a remarkable growth trajectory for the global corn flour market, estimating its value to soar to US$ 34.52 billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%. This marks a significant surge from the anticipated value of US$ 19.34 billion in 2023.

The modern-day consumer is becoming increasingly health-conscious and informed about gluten-free and healthier alternatives. As a result, there is a rising demand for corn flour as a substitute for wheat flour. Health-conscious customers seeking gluten-free options are showing interest in maize flour-based bakery items.

Being naturally gluten-free, corn flour offers a versatile option for individuals following gluten-free diets. It can be incorporated into various recipes, including baked goods, snacks, and other dietary needs. There has also been a sharp increase in demand for corn flour, an essential ingredient in dishes such as tortillas, tamales, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells.

The flourishing food service industry drives the demand for corn flour. Restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains heavily depend on corn flour for recipes and baked goods. The growing number of food outlets and the popularity of international cuisines contribute to the demand for corn flour. The corn flour market is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Corn starch is widely used as a thickening agent in food products such as gravies, soups, and sauces. In addition to its thickening properties, corn flour also plays a crucial role in providing desirable characteristics to fried and baked foods. In the case of deep-fried items, corn starch is often used as a coating to create a crispy and golden exterior.

The applications of corn flour go beyond the food industry. It is also used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed production. In the cosmetic industry, corn flour’s absorbent and soothing properties make it a sought-after ingredient in skincare and personal care products. It also serves as a raw material in producing bioplastics, packaging materials, and paper. Its biodegradability and renewable nature make it an eco-friendly choice for these industries.

Corn starch also plays a vital role in the feed sector. It is utilized as an energy source and carbohydrate in animal feed formulations. Corn starch provides an easily digestible energy source for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. With the rising demand for animal protein worldwide, the feed industry’s reliance on corn starch is expected to grow its market.

Corn flour is also utilized in tablet and capsule manufacturing in the pharmaceutical sector. The wide range of applications across industries significantly contributes to the demand for corn flour. Moreover, corn flour is a vital raw material in ethanol production. The ethanol industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for biofuels and the momentum of renewable energy policies. Consequently, this growth in the ethanol industry leads to an increased demand for corn flour.

Corn flour is utilized in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook foods, aiding in market growth. This trend is driving a surge in demand for healthy snack foods. The market is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the consistent incorporation of maize.

Key Takeaways from the Corn Flour Market

The corn flour industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise sizably, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9 % through 2033.

through 2033. The United States held a 20.1% share of the global corn flour industry in 2022.

With a CAGR of 5.1 % over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the corn flour industry.

over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop rapidly in the corn flour industry. In 2022, Japan had a 4.7 % share of the corn flour industry globally.

share of the corn flour industry globally. The corn flour industry in China is expected to flourish speedily, registering a CAGR of 11.2 % over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany accounted for 7.2% of the global corn flour industry in 2022.

Competitive Landscape in the Corn Flour Market

Key market players are actively engaged in various strategies to maintain their competitive edge and expand their market presence. These strategies include product innovation, research and development activities, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions. Market players are focusing on developing new corn flour products to cater to evolving consumer preferences and dietary requirements. They are also investing in advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and ensure product quality. Furthermore, collaborations with retailers and distributors are being formed to strengthen distribution networks and reach a wider customer base.

Key Market Players in the Corn Flour Market

Grain Millers Inc. Buffaloe Milling Co. Inc. Glen Miller SunFlour Archer Daniels Midland Company General Mills Inc. Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods King Arthur Flour Ardent Mills LLC Grain Craft Italgrani USA Miller Milling

Recent Developments by Key Players

Bühler finished constructing a corn flour production facility in India for PV Sons Corn Milling in March 2022. In comparison to a conventional nixtamalization process, the business asserts that its facility is built to use 84% less water and 52% less energy. Furthermore, it is expected to generate 96% less waste.

Ingredion introduced a new functional native starch called NOVATION Indulge 2920 starch in May 2019. It has been added to their portfolio of clean co-texturizers. This starch is derived from corn and is designed to support the production of healthier food products. It reportedly aids in the development of lower-fat and lower-calorie items.

Key Segments Covered In the Corn Flour Industry Analysis

By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snack Foods

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel:

Sales via Online Retail

Sales via Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Sales via Convenience Stores

Sales via Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

