WAYNE, Pa., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornelis Networks, the leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most data intensive technical computing (HPC and AI) applications and workloads, is further strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of David Joseph as Chief Financial Officer. As the demand for AI infrastructure has risen sharply this year, David joins Cornelis Networks during a period of rapid growth. In his role, David is responsible for expanding the critical global financial, administrative, and operational functions to support this phase of growth, while working closely with management in leading the company’s financing, M&A, and strategic partnerships. In addition to Finance, David oversees the company’s HR and legal functions.

David brings over 20 years of experience driving transformational growth and value for Fortune 500 and high growth technology companies, including Morgan Stanley, eBay, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Audible (acquired by Amazon), and Avenu Learning. His expertise spans finance and operations, P&L management and growth, strategy, business development, capital raising, and M&A.

“As demand for high performance networking solutions continues to spike with the increasing adoption of AI, Cornelis Networks remains steadfastly focused on delivering our proven technology and multi-generational roadmap to our technical computing customers across government, academic, and commercial industries,” said Phil Murphy, CEO of Cornelis Networks. “David’s track record of success as a strategic CFO and business leader will help make our vision for global market leadership a reality.”

“AI is a technology disruptor akin to the Internet that can’t scale without the performance, reduced latency, and processing power that Cornelis Networks interconnects bring to the market,” said David Joseph. “Further driving the company’s success is a visionary leadership team that I am honored to join as we continue to support our customers in achieving their objectives.”

David holds a BA from NYU and a MA in International Affairs, with a concentration in international finance and business, from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com.

