WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornelis Networks , a leading independent provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions, today announced it has joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) . The mission of the UEC is to deliver an Ethernet-based, open, interoperable, high performance, full-communications stack architecture to meet the demands of AI and HPC workloads.

The performance and scaling requirements of AI workloads are exposing the limitations of traditional Ethernet-based approaches, and are driving demand for an open, interoperable alternative. Cornelis Networks brings deep expertise in high-performance networking and a broad base of relevant and unique technologies to the consortium and is looking forward to contributing to the development of the architecture.

“The Cornelis Networks team has a long history of advancing the state of the art in high-performance interconnects,” said Phil Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Cornelis Networks. “We look forward to continuing that innovation, in collaboration with the other members of the consortium, to deliver the open, interoperable solutions that meet the demands of future AI and HPC workloads.”

Within the evolving technology landscape, collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation. As a new member of the consortium, Cornelis Networks is committed to contributing its unique capabilities towards the shared goal of advancing high performance interconnects. Through open collaboration, the collective expertise of the consortium’s members will set new standards for interoperability and performance, ultimately delivering transformative solutions.

About Cornelis Networks

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Data Analytics and High-Performance Computing workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across hyperscale, commercial, scientific, academic, and governmental markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn.