WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornelis Networks, a leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most demanding AI and HPC applications will be exhibiting, speaking and showcasing its latest technology at Supercomputing 2023.
|WHAT:
|AI is rapidly becoming the most pervasive workload of our generation. Cornelis Networks high-performance fabric technology is critical to unlocking the predictable performance at scale required to enable production-scale AI in the enterprise. At Supercomputing 2023, Cornelis Networks will be introducing its latest high-performance fabric, speaking throughout the conference and exhibiting at Booth #281.
|WHEN:
|November 12-17, 2023
|WHERE:
|Supercomputing 2023 | Booth #281
|Colorado Convention Center
|700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202
|Cornelis Networks is sponsoring a Coffee Bar at Penguin Solutions’ Booth #843
|SPEAKING:
|Tuesday, November 14
|Session: TACC Stampede3
|Speaker: Doug Fuller, Cornelis Networks
|Time: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. MT
|Location: Intel booth #617
|Session: Ask Me Anything Storage Q&A
|Speakers: Jeff Whitaker and Keith Mannthey, Panasas
|Time: 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Session: Ask Me Anything
|Speaker: Eric Lequiniou, Altair
|Time: 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Session: Learn About Rocky Linux, Apptainer, and Warewulf Working on Omni-Path
|Speaker: Jonathon Anderson, CIQ
|Time: 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Session: Aim Higher Push Academic Boundaries with Lenovo and Cornelis Networks
|Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
|Time: 3:00 – 3:10 p.m. MT
|Location: Lenovo booth #601
|Wednesday, November 15
|Session: Ask Me Anything HPC & AI
|Speaker: David Decastro, Lenovo
|Time: 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Session: Tech Talk
|Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
|Time: 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. MT
|Location: Panasas booth #437
|Session: Ask Me Anything BeeGFS
|Speaker: Philipp Falk, ThinkParQ
|Time: 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Session: Supermicro & Cornelis Partnership on AI & HPC
|Speaker: Thomas Jorgensen, Supermicro
|Time: 3:00 – 3:10 p.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
|Thursday, November 16
|Session: Penguin Solutions, Cornelis and OCP Open Rack Optimized Hardware
|Speaker: Phil Pokorny, Penguin Solutions
|Time: 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. MT
|Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
About Cornelis Networks
Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com.
Social Media
Connect with Cornelis Networks on LinkedIn
Media Contact
Karbo Communications
Cornelis@karbocom.com
