Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions Chooses Aidéo Technologies’ AI-Powered Auto-Coding Tool to Improve Accuracy, Reduce Costs

Gemini AutoCode™ requires no human intervention to drive Revenue Cycle Management, increase efficiencies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions has chosen the company’s AI-powered auto-coding tool Gemini AutoCode™ to improve efficiency and accuracy while reducing costs for its clients in the healthcare industry.

Gemini AutoCode™ is unlike other coding tools because it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously improve with each interaction and assigns the correct procedure and diagnosis codes without human intervention. This functionality will allow Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions to upgrade its accounting and strategic planning processes, as well as its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) technology, for its clients.

“Using Gemini will help us in three key strategic areas,” said Michael Langenberg, Executive Director of Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions. “It will help lower our overall cost, it will help our coding accuracy and it will improve our coding efficiency. Overall, it will enhance our ability to add new business and scale that new business very easily.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the team at Aidéo, from the CEO all the way to their very talented programmers and IT staff,” Langenberg said. “They’ve got incredible depth of technical knowledge but also knowledge about the healthcare business that’s incredibly valuable and helpful.”

Gemini AutoCode™ easily integrates with electronic medical records and can accurately interpret and code more than 40,000 clinical encounters per hour. Powered by AI, a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine and machine learning, it is capable of interpreting structured and unstructured clinical data, and it assigns the appropriate procedure and diagnosis codes on its own.

“We’re excited to work with a solutions-minded group that’s as respected as Cornerstone is,” said Rob Gontarek, President and CEO of Aidéo Technologies. “They’ve built a foundation of professional excellence, and their strategic, innovative approach makes them the ideal match for how we intended Gemini AutoCode™ to be used to its greatest effect.”

About Aidéo Technologies: Aidéo Technologies (www.aideo-tech.com) provides software automation tools using artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning to the healthcare industry. Established in 2009, the company has development centers in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Silicon Valley.

About Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions: Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Cornerstone Healthcare Solutions (www.chs-md.com) provides management of billing and accounts receivable as well as accounting and strategic planning for radiology and other multi-specialty medical practices nationwide.

