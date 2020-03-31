Corning Named 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Energy management program recognized for seventh consecutive year

CORNING, N.Y. , March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced on Tuesday that it has been named a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence recipient by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for continued commitment to energy efficiency.

“We’re honored to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the seventh consecutive year,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This is a tremendous accomplishment that illustrates our ongoing commitment to responsible energy management. We’re proud to help create a sustainable future for the company, the communities in which we operate, and the planet we all share.”

Partner of the Year is the EPA’s most prestigious award, with the Sustained Excellence designation reserved for companies achieving Partner of the Year status several years in a row and making continued improvements to their energy management programs. This is Corning’s seventh consecutive year earning Partner of the Year recognition, and its fifth year achieving Sustained Excellence.

“I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA principal deputy assistant administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

Corning is committed to protecting the environment through pioneering innovation and the continuous improvement of its processes, products and services.

Corning launched its Global Energy Management (GEM) program in 2006 to create and execute effective energy strategies. Today, the program has grown to include teams at every Corning facility around the world that implement energy- and water-saving projects.

In its 2020 award application, Corning highlighted:

Improving companywide energy productivity by 35% since 2006

Investing further in renewable energy, including launching five new solar projects at its facilities in Wujiang and Shanghai, China; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Oneonta, New York; and Asan, Korea

Achieving the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry at nine additional Corning manufacturing facilities

at nine additional Corning manufacturing facilities Implementing new energy-efficient innovation processes including a process heat recovery technology and two new furnace technologies in North American plants

Hosting the company’s first international Energy Summit in Shanghai, China, with 31 participants representing all Corning businesses in Asia

Earning recognition from ENERGY STAR industrial partners as a 2019 Top Project winner for Corning Hickory’s Clean Water Project

Providing high-tech equipment to help combat harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the Finger Lakes region of New York state and sponsoring an annual community meeting to educate the public about the impact of HABs

Surpassing $550 million in energy savings for the company since 2006

“I’d like to thank our Global Energy Management teams for their hard work and dedication

that has led to our success and recognition with ENERGY STAR,” said Patrick Jackson, director of GEM. “The energy management teams at all Corning facilities continue to look for new and innovative ways to conserve energy and water and utilize renewable energy to improve our carbon footprint.”

Corning is part of a select group of manufacturers among the businesses and organizations earning ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

