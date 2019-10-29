Corning Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Consistent with Management Expectations

Company reaffirms full-year outlook; Management confident in long-term growth

CORNING, N.Y. , Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced results for its third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. Results are consistent with the early update issued Sept. 16 .

“Corning is successfully taking actions to offset recent headwinds. At the same time, we remain confident in our strategy and continue to advance our long-term growth initiatives,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president.

“Two recent announcements – an additional $250 million investment from Apple in Corning’s advanced manufacturing, as well as FDA approval of Valor Glass packaging for its first commercial use – are testament to our confidence in Corning’s long-term outlook.”

News Summary

Third-quarter results were consistent with Sept. 16 update: GAAP sales of $2.9 billion and core sales of $3.0 billion GAAP EPS of $0.38 and core EPS of $0.44

Highlights from the third quarter included: Display Technologies continued to experience a favorable pricing environment and management now expects the full-year price decline to be a low-single digit percentage, improving from prior expectation of a low-to-mid single digit percentage decline Environmental Technologies sales grew 20% year over year as the success of the company’s gasoline particulate filter innovation drove sales well above the underlying auto industry growth rate, putting the company on track to exceed $200 million in 2019 GPF sales Specialty Materials and Life Sciences also grew sales faster than their underlying markets, driven by the strength and relevance of the company’s technology and innovation approach Optical Communications advanced 5G innovation with key industry leaders



Key actions to offset recent headwinds include: Reducing operating expenses Aligning capacity in Display to demand Idling capacity and pacing capital projects in Optical Communications

Continued investments in technology and innovation with customers led to notable progress, including Apple’s investment and FDA approval of Corning Valor® Glass for its first commercial use

Market-Access Platform Progress

Corning’s 2020-2023 Strategy & Growth Framework outlines opportunities in each of the company’s five Market-Access Platforms.

“Our capabilities and strategy are well-aligned with market drivers, and we continue to advance customer and innovation initiatives to deliver on our goals,” Weeks said.

In the third quarter, Corning continued to innovate with industry leaders in each of its markets. Highlights include:



Automotive: Auto Glass Solutions continues to build its order book. At next month’s Guangzhou Auto Show, the industry’s first shaped dual-display module with a single cover glass part will be showcased in the GAC Aion LX, an electric vehicle. The module’s cover glass is produced using proprietary Corning® ColdForm™ Technology.

Auto Glass Solutions continues to build its order book. At next month’s Guangzhou Auto Show, the industry’s first shaped dual-display module with a single cover glass part will be showcased in the GAC Aion LX, an electric vehicle. The module’s cover glass is produced using proprietary Corning® ColdForm™ Technology. Optical Communications: Verizon and Corning are co-innovating at Corning’s optical cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, North Carolina, to build the 5G factory of the future. Corning is also collaborating with Intel to accelerate the availability and deployment of 5G in-building network solutions.

Verizon and Corning are co-innovating at Corning’s optical cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, North Carolina, to build the 5G factory of the future. Corning is also collaborating with Intel to accelerate the availability and deployment of 5G in-building network solutions. Mobile Consumer Electronics: Apple announced an additional $250 million investment from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to support Corning’s processes, equipment, and materials integral to the delivery of next-generation consumer devices.

Apple announced an additional $250 million investment from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to support Corning’s processes, equipment, and materials integral to the delivery of next-generation consumer devices. Life Sciences Vessels: A leading pharmaceutical manufacturer has received FDA approval of Corning Valor® Glass for use as a primary package for a marketed drug product. The approval marks a major milestone toward future sales.

A leading pharmaceutical manufacturer has received FDA approval of Corning Valor® Glass for use as a primary package for a marketed drug product. The approval marks a major milestone toward future sales. Display: Chengdu CEC Panda Display Technology Co., Ltd., (CCPD) selected Corning® Astra™ Glass, which is optimized for the growing oxide display market and enables high-performance tablets, notebooks, and 8K TVs.

Third-Quarter 2019 Results and Comparisons

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change GAAP Net Sales $ 2,934 $ 2,940 (0%) $ 3,008 (2%) GAAP Net Income $ 337 $ 92 266% $ 625 (46%) GAAP EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.09 322% $ 0.67 (43%) Core Sales* $ 2,969 $ 2,986 (1%) $ 3,045 (2%) Core Net Income** $ 397 $ 410 (3%) $ 476 (17%) Core EPS* $ 0.44 $ 0.45 (2%) $ 0.51 (14%)

*Core performance measures are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables following this news release, as well as on the company’s website.

**Effective July 1, 2019, we have replaced the term “Core Earnings” with “Core Net Income.” The terms are interchangeable, and the underlying calculations remain the same.

Segment Results and Outlook

“In the third quarter, we acted quickly to address changing market conditions, we met our revised targets, and we continued our actions to advance our long-term growth plans,” said Tony Tripeny, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“We are ­­­operating on the strong foundation that we built over the past four years, and we’re making progress in key areas as evidenced by our ongoing customer announcements. This makes us confident in our ability to achieve the objectives we laid out in our 2020 to 2023 Strategy & Growth Framework,” Tripeny added.

Display Technologies:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change Net Sales $ 793 $ 848 (6%) $ 852 (7%) Net Income Before Tax $ 234 $ 268 (13%) $ 275 (15%) Net Income $ 185 $ 213 (13%) $ 218 (15%)

Display Technologies third-quarter sales were $793 million and net income was $185 million. Display glass volume declined by a high-single digit percentage sequentially, consistent with the Sept. 16 update.

Third-quarter glass prices were consistent with the second quarter. Fourth-quarter glass prices are expected to decline slightly sequentially. As a result, the full-year 2019 price decline is expected to improve to a low-single digit percentage versus prior expectations of a low-to-mid single digit percentage decline.

Corning continues to expect full-year Display glass volume to grow slightly, with fourth-quarter Display glass volume expected to decline by a mid-single digit percentage sequentially. The company’s ramp-up of its Gen 10.5 manufacturing capacity accounts for Display growing faster than the overall display glass market for 2019.

Optical Communications:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change Net Sales $ 1,007 $ 1,090 (8%) $ 1,117 (10%) Net Income Before Tax $ 162 $ 201 (19%) $ 214 (24%) Net Income $ 127 $ 158 (20%) $ 168 (24%)

Optical Communications sales were $1 billion and net income was $127 million. Sales declined sequentially and year over year. As described in the company’s Sept. 16 update, declines resulted from overall market weakness driven by customer project spending decisions, primarily in carrier networks.

Management continues to expect full-year sales to decline 3% to 5% versus 2018.

Environmental Technologies:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change Net Sales $ 397 $ 366 8% $ 331 20% Net Income Before Tax $ 100 $ 82 22% $ 76 32% Net Income $ 79 $ 65 22% $ 60 32%

Environmental Technologies third-quarter sales were $397 million, up 20% year over year, driven by continued adoption of gasoline particulate filters and strong demand in the heavy-duty market. Net income was $79 million.

This strong performance is expected to continue in the fourth quarter, with sales increasing by a low-teen percentage year over year. For the full year, management now expects Environmental Technologies sales to grow by a mid-teen percentage, compared with prior expectations of low-teens percentage growth.

Specialty Materials:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change Net Sales $ 463 $ 369 25% $ 459 1% Net Income Before Tax $ 117 $ 85 38% $ 147 (20%) Net Income $ 92 $ 67 37% $ 116 (21%)

Specialty Materials third-quarter sales were $463 million, repeating the very strong performance delivered a year ago. Net income was $92 million.

For the fourth-quarter, sales are expected to be consistent year over year. The company expects full-year sales growth, despite a maturing smartphone market.

Life Sciences:

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 %

change Q3 2018 %

change Net Sales $ 256 $ 260 (2%) $ 231 11% Net Income Before Tax $ 52 $ 51 2% $ 38 37% Net Income $ 41 $ 40 3% $ 30 37%

Life Sciences sales were $256 million, up 11% year over year. Net income was $41 million.

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to grow by a mid-single digit percentage year over year. Corning continues to outpace overall market growth and expects full-year sales to be up by a mid-single digit percentage year over year.

