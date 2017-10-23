Corning to Showcase Latest in Pharmaceutical Glass Technologies at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany

Benefits of Corning Valor(TM) Glass, an advancement in the storage and delivery of injectable drugs, to be demonstrated

CORNING, N.Y., October 23, 2017 – Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced it will exhibit Corning Valor(TM) Glass at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 24 – 26.

Valor Glass was announced in late July, in MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE),”>collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), as a remarkable new glass technology. Valor Glass mitigates several longstanding issues with the performance of current pharmaceutical glass packaging and will be displayed in the InnoPack Zone, Stand No. 42G32.

Valor Glass offers benefits to both pharmaceutical manufacturers and to patients receiving injections because it:

Offers superior chemical durability with low extractable concentrations, making Valor Glass containers ideally suited to eliminate delamination and protect drug products. Glass delamination can cause adverse patient events and lead to costly corporate recalls for drug manufacturers

Resists damage and breakage during pharmaceutical processing and transit, as well as during in-home and clinical settings

Prevents cracks that may lead to contamination, loss of sterility, or product recalls

Substantially reduces particulate generation during bulk filling operations, thereby reducing the risk of particle contamination

Enables smoother filling operations with fewer glass-related interventions

“We are excited to showcase Valor Glass for the first time at an industry event. The response from the industry and our customers since we announced Valor Glass in July has been exceptional,” said Ron Verkleeren, general manager and vice president of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. “We are leveraging our expertise in glass science, optical physics, vapor deposition, precision forming, and extrusion to deliver a 21st-century glass to protect medicines.”

Pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturers are encouraged to visit the Corning booth to learn more about Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies’ portfolio. Corning representatives will be available to discuss more about Valor Glass’ benefits and will conduct live Valor Glass demonstrations in the booth.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 166-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives.

Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning’s industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.



