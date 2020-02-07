Coronavirus cases on cruise liner off Japan jump to 61

Another 41 people quarantined on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61, with thousands of passengers confined to cabins as testing continues.
